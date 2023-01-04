The Herald recently posted an editorial stating their intent to try to balance opinion on its editorial page. The editorial said something to the effect that “nothing is ever black and white but shades of gray.”

Then I read the two contrasting commentaries about the Jan. 6 investigation in the Weekender and was struck by the attempt of the woman who identifies herself as co-chair of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women, to whitewash the blatant corruption and sedition of Trump and his loyal sycophants in the White House and Congress.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.