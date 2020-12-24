Years ago, the school in the Northeast Kingdom where I taught English and French to high school students decided to go to a block schedule format. While some colleagues objected that their subjects were not conducive to a 90-minute class, I loved it. It allowed me the opportunity to introduce much more interesting subject matter, especially for English. Drama as literature, for example, became a popular class. Less popular, though arguably more important, was the class I created called “Writing for Democracy.”
In this class, I encouraged students to examine topics in the news more closely and write their opinions about them, to read a broader selection of news but most importantly, to examine closely the Bill of Rights. We read various people’s interpretations of each amendment in lawsuits brought forth on the basis of the amendment’s provisions. We had guest speakers in, including a Vermont Law School professor. We read pros and cons of each of these cases and for each discussion of a bill, there was interpretative writing to do.
My students were for the most part not the most academically inclined, but they politely tolerated the class. At the conclusion, I asked for their evaluations. Most were tepid, neither high praise nor condemnation. One of these seniors, a young woman, wrote the most honest summary: ”Ms. Alberts, I’m sorry. I just can’t get into this democracy stuff.” And this was before the internet and cellphones were omnipresent to interfere with classroom participation, attention span and learning.
It was, therefore, with my enthusiastic approval that I read the defense of the Constitution in the Dec. 22 Rutland Herald which, ironically, was reprinted from the Caledonian Record in the Northeast Kingdom. I have often said to people offended by football players kneeling during the National Anthem that every country, including those brutalized by dictators, has a flag and an anthem; “What they don’t have is our Constitution and the protections it provides, including the right to protest peaceably.”
How I wish those same Americans, including the president, so offended by those football players, would demonstrate the same regard for our Constitution that is currently under daily assault by Trump, who took a solemn oath to defend it. That Constitution provides for the peaceful transfer of power after an election. Instead, we’re getting calls for mob violence against poll workers and other elected officials not supporting the usurpation of an election by a man who clearly doesn’t like to do the hard work required! He just hates losing.
It was refreshing to read such a thorough defense of the document that is the basis for this country’s existence at a time when that document is under such virulent attack not only by those who profess to represent Americans in government, but even by those whom the Caledonia Record refers to for their ignorance of the First Amendment. Twenty-nine percent of Americans surveyed could not identify a single freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment, and another 29% thought that the amendment went too far; 16% thought it included the right to bear arms!
Recently, a Texas Republican representative accused Chief Justice Roberts of treason for not allowing the outrageous attempt by the Texas attorney general to overthrow the votes of millions of Americans in four other states so Trump could basically overthrow our election. The case was turned down by all nine justices, including three appointed by Trump, for its obvious lack of merit. That should be all that needs to be said. Still, 127 Republicans in Congress and 17 Republican state attorneys general signed onto this mockery of our Constitution. These are sad times for our democratic republic.
What has also spurred me to write this piece, in addition to a firm belief in the merits of our Constitution, goes back to that class in democracy and that honest, if discouraging, assessment of learning about our government. I frequently hear— from those on the left! — that the reason there is so much ignorance about the Constitution, as amply demonstrated by the Caledonian’s editorial, is the fault of the schools. No doubt some schools have decided, under public pressure, to let civics classes take a back seat to drivers’ ed and computer technology to prepare students to drive cars and sit in front of screens. We’ve heard those on the right complain about schools “brainwashing” students with classes in our democracy, its problems and benefits. It’s time for Americans to stop blaming their schools for everything from the opioid crisis to the Proud Boys and their ilk threatening poll workers and other local officials. We have met the enemy, and they are us.
