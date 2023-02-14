I read an article the other day that discussed the importance of lifetime learning for adults. “Older adults can benefit significantly from taking on new tasks and learning new skills,” the author stated. “Lifetime learning is good for your brain, mental well-being and self-esteem.” I liked this concept so much I decided I would work to gain an understanding of something new every day. The first task on my list is to learn how to turn on my TV.

My TV requires four remote controls and the skills of a computer programmer to watch a show. Back in the day, I would ask my sons for help. They would proceed to cram 20 minutes of instruction into three sentences, dance their fingers over various buttons on the remotes, and the TV would come to life.

