Apparently, my dishwasher didn’t like the working conditions and decided to quit. I feel like I was a pretty good boss. Sure, occasionally I would comment on the quality of the cleaning; but this usually resulted in a mild reprimand and change of soap. To be fair, my dishwasher worked for me for many years, and didn’t owe me anything. And now I am headed to the store to shop for a new appliance.
When you have only a small circle of friends, you become very close to your appliances; they become part of your family. This was certainly the case with my old refrigerator. We had an understanding — she would keep the cold air in and the warm air out, and I would clean her occasionally and never post anything tasteless on her door.
A couple of years ago, the poor girl died. I mourned for a short period of time but when I tired of eating dry cereal, I decided to move on find another refrigerator.
After searching online for a replacement, I ordered a nice silver model. I was at work when the refrigerator arrived, and when I got home and saw her standing in the kitchen, I fell in love. She looked beautiful, with her over-sized door compartments that held gallon jugs of milk and adjustable vegetable drawers.
But as wonderful as she was, there were two issues. Mainly, she was blue. I had ordered a silver appliance. At first, I thought she might be unhappy in her new surroundings. I had already developed feelings for her, and didn’t want to send her packing and go through the hassle of having another, silver refrigerator, delivered.
After a few days, I determined that my appliance was content in her new home. She kept my food nice and fresh, and actually took on a voice of her own. I would enter the kitchen and hear her humming happily, doing her refrigerator thing. While I was still a bit perplexed by her azure complexion, over the next few weeks, we bonded and I adjusted to my new Smurf-like friend.
A few months after making the purchase, one of my sons stopped over and I showed him my recent acquisition. “Why are you keeping this on?” he asked grabbing a little tab of the blue plastic film that covered the appliance, pulling on it, and revealing a silver surface.
“Argh!!! What are you doing?”
“This is just the protective plastic they put on so it doesn’t get scratched in shipping, like that plastic they put on the screen of your laptop when it’s new. You took that off, right?”
“Of course! Do you think I’m stupid?” I immediately excused myself, went to my room and peeled the plastic off my three-year-old computer.
The second thing that bothered me about my new appliance was the delivery guys took the box it came in back with them. I remember as a kid, a refrigerator box could present a whole world of possibilities.
One time, when I was six or seven, my parents ordered a refrigerator and let me keep the box in the backyard. I immediately turned the container into a structure that I was convinced would serve as my future home.
I remember, after spending a day decorating my new dwelling and cutting out windows with a machete-sized steak knife (in the pre-seat belt/bicycle helmet days), determining that I could live in this box indefinitely. It had everything I needed, including the amazing feature of being tall if I wanted to stand in it, or short and spread out if I wanted to sleep in it.
When you are a child, you are blissfully ignorant of the realities of life. It never crossed my mind what the tax ramifications of my new house would be. Or if a lack of electricity and running water might become an issue. Or where my guests would hang their coats if I decided to entertain.
I told my parents I would be moving to my new residence and that night, I went out to the box with a sleeping bag. All worked well, until the rain started and my home started to get soggy. The next day, when I was back at my parent’s house drying out, some neighborhood cat mistook my new structure for a litter box, complicating things even further. The good thing is that, as a kid, you quickly move on to other adventures. The box eventually made its way to the trash, and I never missed it.
One thing is certain, when my new dishwasher comes to join the family. I am going to make sure to be home so I can hang onto the box. I’d really love to use it to make a fort in the living room.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
