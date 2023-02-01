I have been accused of being too attached to music from the 1970s. I admit, as the soundtrack of my adolescence, the songs from this era bring me comfort and hold a special place in my heart. Sometimes, when I am stressed or have too much on my mind, I retreat to a spot on the couch, and listen to ’70s music to soothe my soul.
The other day, my brain was overwhelmed with stuff needing to get done around the house, so I decided to take a break. Two minutes after asking Alexa to play some ’70s songs, I was lying on the sofa drooling on a pillow, deep in a bizarre dream.
I had climbed a mountain and met a man named Mr. Jukebox, who only spoke in 1970s song titles. Apparently, Mr. Jukebox’s sole role in this dream was to offer unsolicited advice.
“What’s Going On?” The mystery man asked, emerging from his small rustic dwelling. “Whatever it is, I Can Help.”
“I have no idea what’s going on,” I responded. “I just got here. Let me start by saying I think this is a ridiculous premise for a column.”
“Trust Me, We’ve Only Just Begun. You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”
“Who’s going to give me the answers I need?” I asked.
“I am a Simple Man. I was Born on the Bayou and lived Down by the Lazy River. Papa was a Rolling Stone forcing me to be Mother’s Little Helper. When I got older, I decided it was time to be Movin’ On. I wanted to experience some Rocky Mountain High, so I made a Long Hard Climb to this Psychedelic Shack.”
“Do you ever go back home?”
“Once I returned for a Mother and Child Reunion, but mostly I stay Out in the Country.”
“Doesn’t the isolation get to you?”
“You Betcha by Golly, Wow. There are many Lonely Days. However, one time a Lady in Red came up here. She was a Green-Eyed Lady. Another time, a Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress stopped by. Turns out she was a Witchy Woman. I Won’t Get Fooled Again. There have been others, Angie, Delta Dawn, Lucille, Beth, and of course, My Sharona. And who could forget that American Woman, Rikki. She was the Sunshine of My Life. The Most Beautiful Girl. I asked her to Call Me. I said, ‘Rikki, Don’t Lose that Number.’ But the Telephone Line remained dead, and I was Alone Again, Naturally.
“For the most part, from the time Morning has Broken to Sundown, I’m All by Myself. Visitors are Precious and Few. That’s why it’s so Nice to be With You.”
“That’s quite a story. What do you do up here all day?”
“I just Listen to the Music and give wisdom so you can Teach Your Children.”
“What makes you qualified to dispense advice?”
“I may not be the Spirit in the Sky, but I’ve Been Through the Desert on a Horse with No Name and spent Midnight at the Oasis.”
“That’s it for credentials? I’m out of here.”
“You need to Listen to What the Man Said. If You Leave Me Now, you’ll be Right Back Where You Started From. Take a Chance on Me.”
“Alright then, what words of wisdom do you have for me?”
“It’s OK to get Hooked on a Feeling, but be careful not to become Addicted to Love. Let it Be, but sometimes Stir It Up. Even if you are Born to Run, you may choose to Walk This Way. Or you could always Hitch a Ride. You can Go Your Own Way or Follow Me. If you are Blinded by the Light, get some Cheap Sunglasses …”
“Carry on, My Wayward Son.”
“These aren’t even your own ideas. You are just reciting the names of popular ’70s songs.”
“That’s the Way I Like It. And That’s the Way I Always Heard it Should Be. Besides, it’s usually What a Fool Believes ….”
“Wait, Give Me Just a Little More Time. Coming up with original ideas is hard. It Don’t Come Easy.”
“I’ll give you one more chance. Tell me something I didn’t know that is going to help me to live my life.”
“Don’t Look Back; Give a Little Bit; Take it to the Limit; and Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough. Always remember that Nothin’ from Nothin’ leaves Nothin’; and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad. Don’t Rock the Boat, Baby. I could go On and On.”
“What a waste of my valuable time. I need to wake up and end this absurd column.”
“I’d apologize, but Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word. Please Don’t Leave Me This Way. Say You’ll Stay Until Tomorrow ….”
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
