Recently, I read about the concept of “Speed Cleaning,” which is defined as tidying up your house quickly while accomplishing basic cleaning chores.

As much as I dislike housework, I enjoy competition. This got me to thinking maybe I could raise Speed Cleaning to the next level by racing against the clock. Last Saturday, I got dressed in comfortable clothing, did some preliminary stretches and warm-up exercises, and prepared for my first Speed Cleaning event. In order to get the full effect of a competition, I invited two cliché-spewing sports announcers, Al Michaels and Joe Buck, over for the contest.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.