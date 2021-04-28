Last weekend, I was in a local sporting goods store and saw a basket of random stickers next to the cash register. The proprietor explained he kept the collection nearby for children who came in.
Clearly, this man knew kids are attracted to stickers like moths to porch lights. During the Fourth of July parade in Northfield politicians, businesses and special interest groups come armed with stickers which, by the end of the event, are all affixed to the bodies of young spectators. At the end of the day, kids have so many logos and endorsements stuck on them they look like miniature NASCAR drivers.
The store owner proceeded to tell me, while he offers free decals to the little ones, he puts out certain merchandise near the register expressly for older customers to make impulse purchases. These items rely on emotions rather than needs. Like the child who will die without a sticker, the adult consumer determines he or she cannot live without buying a certain product observed at the checkout. According to the entrepreneur, men usually buy one of the inexpensive pocketknives in a display on the front counter, while women opt for the lip balm, set out next to the knives.
I got to thinking about the concept of retailers duping customers into making impulsive, emotional purchases. I researched this phenomenon and learned the scheme has been around since the Stone Age. Here to give a historically inaccurate demonstration of this marketing strategy from years ago are the On the Mark actors.
The time: The Paleolithic Period (approximately 2.6 million years and three weeks ago).
The setting: A Rocks R Us store, in a cave somewhere in North Africa.
Clerk: Welcome to Rocks R Us, where we have rock candy, rock salt, Hard Rock Cafe T-shirts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posters, Rocky Road ice cream, rocks and rolls, rolling stones, grind stones, whet stones, Stone Cold Steve Austin posters, you name it. Did you find everything that you were looking for?
Customer: Actually, no. I was hoping to buy a wheel.
Clerk: I’m sorry, sir. The wheel won’t be invented for several million more years.
Customer: I guess I’ll just get a boulder and a pair of stones. Oh, and what’s this? I definitely need a couple handfuls of these pebbles you have randomly placed on the counter.
In the beginning, impulse items for sale were in some way related to the type of inventory in a store. For example, you wouldn’t find nail polish at the register of a pet shop; nor would you see a basket of pigs’ ears next to the appointment desk at a beauty salon.
In recent years, however, retailers have become shameless in their choice of emotional purchase options. I was in an office supply store recently to pick up a small dry-erase board and some pens. When I approached the checkout, instead of seeing racks of impulse items that might make sense in this business — perhaps paper clips or memo pads — I saw bags of chips and oversized containers of candy. It was obvious these “supplies” were aimed at shoppers with questionable will-power.
Digging my fist into a shoebox-sized carton of M&M’s on the drive home, I thought of other large chains famous for capitalizing on shoppers’ emotions. The worst offender is a store, which shall remain nameless but rhymes with Walmart. This establishment has the audacity to exploit the four words guaranteed to prompt patrons to reach for their wallets to make emotional acquisitions. These words are, “As Seen on TV.” Several shelves of As Seen on TV items are set up near the registers, enticing shoppers like the sirens in Greek mythology luring sailors into the rocks.
Imagine running into the store to pick up one or two things, and on your way out walking past the As Seen on TV Sauna Pants, attractive shorts which you plug in, set a temperature control dial and sweat profusely in the groin and buttocks literally shedding off pounds.
Or passing by the As Seen on TV BakeyBacon rods, a product to help you “put a new twist on Bacon.” You just wrap the strips around 9-inch-long silicone dowels, cook, and voila, bacon straws!
Or while unloading your cart noticing the As Seen on TV Freedom Choice Trump Chia, a terra cotta likeness of Donald Trump’s head which, when watered, sprouts green chia plant hair. Seriously, who could blame you for wanting at least one of these for every room in your house? The list of the “must have” As Seen on TV inventory is endless. I can honestly say, while each of these products have their merits, most of them don’t speak to me. I’d much rather have a couple of free stickers.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
