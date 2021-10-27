Despite the hardships of being under quarantine as consequence of the pandemic, there have been some positive aspects of spending so much time at home. For example, we now have the international World Balloon Championships.
It all started in Oregon, where brothers Antonio and Diego Arredondo spent time trying to stay busy while being forced to remain indoors. One can only imagine, after countless hours of playing on the computer, skateboarding in the basement, and watching organized sports on TV, the 21- and 18-year-old boys regressed to activities more associated with their younger years. At some point between giving each other noogies and administering wedgies, they must have found a balloon and decided to engage in a classic old competition. This particular game, a staple of most childhoods, has no official name, and is very simple. The siblings took turns alternately hitting a balloon in the air, and if it hit the ground before the other player had a chance to dive over the sofa, crash into an end table and knock over a lamp to get to it, a point was awarded.
The basic premise of this contest has been around for many millennia. Based on primitive cave drawings and the discovery of numerous dented skulls, anthropologists have determined that a variation of the balloon game dates all the way back to Neanderthal man, who unsuccessfully attempted to play it with large rocks.
After an excessive number of participants were sidelined with concussions, early man decided to wait a few thousand years for the balloon to be invented before resuming competition. Once the matches started up again, they became very popular, and even played a minor role in the history of our country. Contrary to popular belief, the Indigenous inhabitants of what is now New York City did not sell the island of Manhattan to the Dutch for $24 worth of beads and trinkets but rather, for several large red balloons. Tragically, while the new balloon owners were concentrating on learning the intricacies of keeping the air-filled orbs in the air, the new landowners were busy building museums and putting in the ice at Rockefeller Center. But we’ll save this story for another day. Today, I want to discuss the World Balloon Cup.
Let’s return to the Arredondo house, where Antonio and Diego were hitting a balloon into the air and trying to score points. It didn’t take long for the boys to become victims of the Law of Sibling Rivalry, which states, “If two brothers are engaged in a competitive endeavor, cheating WILL occur.”
“We argued with each other over whether it hit the ground or not, so we started taking videos in slo-mo to see if it did,” Antonio explained. “It finally got to the point of let’s post this video of us on TikTok.”
After the lads posted the video, they forgot all about it and went to bed.
When the brothers woke up the next morning, much to their surprise, they looked out the window and saw a large green beanstalk climbing up into the sky. Oh, wait, that’s a different tale.
While there wasn’t a beanstalk, there was another huge shock. Overnight, the TikTok video went viral with over a million hits. In a short period of time, the clip increased in views. Soon, some notable superstars took notice, including Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos and professional soccer player Gerard Pique.
Llanos and Pique decided to capitalize on the massive online interest and organize a worldwide ballooning tournament, which was held last week. Thirty-two countries were represented in the inaugural event, held in Tarragona, Spain.
Here’s how it worked: Two opposing athletes squared off in a 26-by-26-foot playing area which contained various obstacles, such as furniture, household items and a small car. (I’m guessing the car was used to simulate a fraternity house living room). Players could only touch the balloon with their hands, and the balloon could only be hit on the bottom half. A referee ensured rules for each event were followed. Matches lasted for two minutes, and the player with the most points when time ran out, advanced to the next round of the tournament.
At the end of the competition, Francesco De La Cruz, from Peru, beat German Jan Spiess 6-2 to take home the 10,000 Euro grand prize. When asked about his victory, De La Cruz thanked his mother for permitting roughhousing indoors when he was growing up.
Hearing about the Balloon World Cup got me thinking. What warm-blooded, competitive American wouldn’t want the fame and glory associated with creating a new sport recognized around the globe? Truly amazing.
And now, if you will excuse me, I have a few calls to make. I’m looking for sponsors for my first ever The Floor is Lava World Championships …
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.