If you blink at any point after Memorial Day, you will find yourself looking in the face of Labor Day. Often, this observation leads to the realization you have not yet addressed all of your summer projects.

I had an ambitious list of items I hoped to get done around the house this year. Unfortunately, I tend to put off any type of work in favor of finding something fun to do. Suddenly it is almost fall and there are numerous household jobs I haven’t completed.

