After an 18-month hiatus from racing, I saw an opportunity to pin a number on my chest and enjoy some self-inflicted pain in the form of running a long distance for a “free” T-shirt. When I read the announcement for a post-COVID half-marathon in Shelburne, I was excited to register.
It had been quite a stretch since my last race, and I wasn’t sure how the extended break would affect my running. The same questions kept going through my head: Will I have improved over time like a fine wine? Will I gain strength and speed from the lengthy rest like a thoroughbred? Will I be slow and obsolete like my old iPhone 5?
Due to this uncertainty, I was very nervous when the big day arrived. There were a few pandemic-inspired rules to be followed. Mainly, the race was going to be run in staggered “waves” to prevent people from crowding each other on the course.
At the starting area, we were asked to line up next to the sign which listed our anticipated finishing time. I immediately looked for a placard that said “sometime next week.” Unfortunately, the race organizers were looking for a more specific timeframe. I’d rather not reveal which sign I chose. Let’s just say if animals represented the groupings, instead of congregating with the cheetahs or greyhounds, I opted to line up somewhere between the sloths and the banana slugs.
Once the clusters of runners took off, my adrenaline kicked in, and I became steeped in competition. It was great to be back in the familiar setting of a road race. After a few miles, the participants were so spread out I didn’t see anyone in front of me or behind me.
As a result of the event format, I couldn’t tell how I was doing relative to the rest of the competitors. However, I felt strong and full of energy. In fact, I was starting to get a little cocky. I was feeling so good, I began to imagine I was cheating Father Time. I told myself that, despite being 61 years of age and taking a year and a half off from racing, I was at the top of my game. Undoubtedly, my energetic, fast pace must be giving onlookers the impression I was a man half my age. I surmised that throngs of spectators on the side of the road were admiring my power and vigor as I sped past them. My suspicions seemed to be confirmed when I saw, several hundred feet ahead, an elderly woman in a lawn chair enthusiastically waving to me.
“Thank you,” I said in a youthful, macho voice to my newest geriatric fan.
“Never mind,” she said looking past me. “I thought you were my husband.”
I spent most of the rest of the race tending to my newly bruised ego. When I finally crossed the finish line, I followed the instructions and immediately left the area to return home.
Later, while checking the results of the race online, I made an amazing discovery. I finished first in my age group.
Not counting an occasional childhood Monopoly victory obtained by wearing down my siblings after several days, I’ve never won a competitive endeavor. Of course, there was that one time in 1972 when, during a church Easter egg hunt, I found the Holy Goose Egg and was declared winner. Unfortunately, accusations by fellow Sunday school classmates alleging I watched a church elder hide the coveted egg before retrieving it, forever tainted the victory. But I digress.
Here I was in 2021, the confirmed winner of the Male 60-65 age group in a half-marathon! To say I was thrilled would be an understatement. And there was a major prize associated with the triumph. I received a pint beer glass sporting the race logo for my efforts.
I determined it would be wise to temper my enthusiasm. After all, this was just a small, local competition. Furthermore, I’m not completely certain the other guy in my age group finished the race. But that’s a story for another day.
Keeping everything in perspective was important. I decided against petitioning the town to hold a celebratory parade. Instead, I had a modest hermetically-sealed Peruvian walnut lighted display case with beveled glass and a mahogany pedestal custom made to display the pint glass in the center of my living room.
I would love to share the exploits of my athletic accomplishment with anyone who cares to listen. In addition, I’d be happy for you to see my prize. Due to what I expect will be an overwhelming demand, viewing is available by appointment only. I’m sure you understand.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
