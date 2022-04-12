The last thing I ever want to do is become a grumpy old curmudgeon who complains about how life was harder when my generation was growing up. Having said this, I would like to devote today’s column to complaining about how life was harder when my generation was growing up.
I’m sure everyone has heard of the challenges kids faced in the old days. Many of my contemporaries speak of walking to school for miles, uphill both ways, in bare feet. I am here to tell you this is an exaggeration. Most of us did not walk barefoot. Many of us had our feet wrapped in newspapers.
Life is much easier now than it was back then. This fact can be attributed to, among other things, the invention of the smartphone. Today, if a kid wants to call a friend, all he has to do is reach into his pocket, pull out a cell and push a button. Back in the day, if you wanted to call a friend, you had to go home and stand in line with other family members for your turn with the phone, which was attached to the kitchen wall. If you had an older sister in front of you, this wait might be measured with a calendar.
Any time present-day kids want information, they use their phone to do a Google search and find everything they need. When I was growing up, there were two sources for information. Your first choice was the library. The problem with the library was their complex filing method, known as the Dewey Decimal System, which would make locating what you were looking for next to impossible.
Librarian: OK, one more time. The first three digits are the broad subject shelved in numerical order, after which there is a decimal point and numbers following the decimal point to show the subsection of the subject area unless they were shelved on a month which has 31 days, in which case, there are three letters, in alphabetical order which refer to the author or editor of the volume, excluding journals, self-help books or novellas by Stephen King, which use Roman numerals followed by Egyptian hieroglyphics.
If you wanted information when the library was closed, your other option was to go to the sacred, family World Book Encyclopedia set. Unfortunately, more often than not, the volume you would be looking for would be missing, and you would have to search all over the house to find it.
Kids today don’t appreciate how easy their lives are. If this generation wants to memorialize an event with a photo, all they do is take their 12-megapixel dual-lens, wide-aperture, phone camera, snap 60 pictures, and choose the best high-quality image.
In my day, you bought a roll of film that allowed you to take 12 or 24 pictures with a 35mm camera. The cost of film and development was substantial, so you were very selective with your pictures.
John: Hey, Mark! Look over there! There’s a bald eagle AND a spotted owl both sitting on that huge bull moose’s rack! Quick, take a picture!
Me: I don’t know, John. I’ve only got two left on this roll.
Once the film was done, you’d drop it off at the pharmacy to get developed. When the prints finally came back, most of the subjects in the images were missing half their heads, and the ones that weren’t were as blurry as a photo of Bigfoot.
The current Alpha generation doesn’t appreciate all they have. For entertainment, kids nowadays can go on their phones or computers and stream whatever they want and watch it as many times as they like.
We basically had three channels, and if you missed an episode of a show you liked, you had to wait for the summer reruns to get a chance to see it again.
As an aside, a common misconception is, in the ’70s we didn’t have remote controls for our TV. My generation did have TV remotes; they came in the form of younger siblings, who were required to get up to change the channels at the whim of their older brothers and sisters. Our remotes rarely got lost between the seat cushions. In addition, our remotes came in handy when human contact with the rabbit ears on top of the TV was needed for a better picture.
Believe me when I tell you, life was much tougher back in the day. So, Alpha generation, before you complain your internet connection is slow or you’re getting a weak WiFi signal, think for a minute about how tough life was for your elders. And then suck it up.
Now, if you will excuse me, I have to chase some kids off my lawn.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
