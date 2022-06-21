Summer is finally here and with it all the fun activities associated with the season. Unfortunately, due to the fact a gallon of gas currently costs the equivalent of a car payment, the vacation road trip might be limited to a family ride downtown to explore the nuts and bolts selection at the local hardware store. One major downside of a shortened auto excursion is you will barely start singing 100 Bottles of Beer on the Wall before you reach your destination.
And speaking of beer, I read that Americans consume more beverages of all sorts — for hydration and for pleasure — during the next few months than any other time of the year. This fact, along with the concept of 100 bottles of beverages on the wall led me to an interesting question: Could I put 75 references to drinks into one column? I thought I’d give it a shot.
(Warning: Bad Puns Ahead)
I will not wine about fuel prices today. Getting right to the point suits me to a tea. I’m happy the Corona virus has died down enough for us to have some semblance of a normal summer. That’s the Absolut truth.
Since I was Nehi to a Grasshopper, I have enjoyed summer beverages. I would hit Hi-C and shout Yoo-hoo at the top of my lungs whenever I could score a cold sugary drink as a child. Sometimes, on a Dark and Stormy night, I’d crave a bit of Sunny Delight, so I’d have a little Juicy Juice.
As a teenager, when I was feeling Mello Yello, I would have a pick-me-up to Kickstart my energy. On these days, I might down a glass of iced coffee and get such a Surge I’d want to go out and race my Monster truck with its V8 all over the neighborhood. And I owned a Datsun.
Fast forward to my adult years where I’ve discovered delicious alcoholic liquid refreshment. Whether you have a condo in Manhattan or you are less Cosmopolitan and relish the Country Time lifestyle; whether you are on the coastline and live for the Ocean Spray or find yourself in the highlands appreciating the Sierra Mist or a Mountain Dew; whether you are serving time in an Alabama Slammer or just killing time in Old Milwaukee; it’s only Natural to crave an alcoholic beverage now and again.
I am partial to beer. For example, I think Pete’s Wicked Ale is like a Sip of Sunshine. It is the Bees Knees. Whenever I have a bottle, I put a Magic Hat on my Heady Topper and dance around All Day and night until I see the Natural Lite of a Tequila Sunrise.
Call me Old Fashioned, but I also enjoy a good cocktail. On a hot day, when I am feeling as slow as a White Russian on a Moscow Mule, I occasionally opt for a mixed drink. Yesterday, I made a Zombie that packed quite a Jolt. It literally put a Poland Spring in my step. This particular recipe has such a serious Hawaiian Punch you’ll need to hand over your keys and ride in the Side Car after having one.
Every so often I loosen Mai Tai and party with my rowdy Buds, Samuel Adams, Jack Daniels, Johnnie Walker and Tom Collins. This is not your Shirley Temple crowd. (Note: If I was really trying to milk it and pad the drink numbers, I would say I also hang with Captain Morgan, the Old Admiral and Jim Beam, but honestly, I don’t know them.)
While indulging in an adult beverage, I like to listen to music. Perhaps some Uptown Funk or a little Sax on the Beach. Other times I make a thirst-quencher and sit down with a classic book, like Tequila Mockingbird.
This is not to say I am lazy. There are procrastinators and Dewers. I fall into the latter category. With drink in hand, I might grab a Screwdriver, my Hawaiian Hammer and a few Rusty Nails and take on a household project. Once in a Blue Moon, I can be found on a Fat Tire bike on the Long Trail or taking out my Ultra Lite kayak hoping to Harpoon a Bass.
I admit it takes a lot of Moxie to shamelessly throw around bad puns as much as I do. In addition, I realize it is especially annoying when I Pabst myself on the back whenever I find a way to use bad wordplay. Sometimes due to my arrogance, the Schlitz hits the fan, and I lose a reader. So, for those of you who hung in there today as I listed what turned out to be only 74 drink references, I would like to express my appreciation for your tolerance. Tangs a lot.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.