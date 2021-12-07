During the holidays, there are so many opportunities to enjoy scrumptious snacks and meals. With this thought in mind, I decided the subject of today’s piece should be about food. In light of my love of wordplay, I suspect some of you might know where I’m headed here. Let me just say, writing this column should be a piece of cake.
Back in my salad days, I never had to worry about calorie consumption and exercise. Staying in shape was easy as pie. As an adult, my abs are no longer flat as a pancake, and I have been forced to watch my diet and work out regularly to maintain some semblance of fitness.
While I may eat like a bird throughout the year, during the holidays, I eat like a horse. In addition, I’m normally active, but I tend to morph into a couch potato from November to February. And then there is the whole stress factor of having a lot on my plate this time of year.
In terms of remaining fit, a plan consisting of no exercise, excessive eating and seasonal anxiety doesn’t cut the mustard. Preserving a buff body can be a hard nut to crack.
Since variety is the spice of life, I was hoping to find a fresh “Holidays” workout that would bear fruit. However, I didn’t want to go bananas and start a radical new program. If I set my goals too high, I could find myself in a pickle by the third week of December.
A friend suggested I try CrossFit but that workout is not my cup of tea. I don’t have any beef with the particular training, it’s just I’m more of a “lift weights and run” kind of guy. It’s like comparing apples and oranges. Truth be told, I also don’t want to bite off more than I can chew. It would be a bitter pill to swallow if I had to eat humble pie and admit I failed in my CrossFit efforts.
As luck would have it, I recently found myself in a large bookstore, chewing the fat with a clerk in the health and fitness section. This guy said the cream of the crop for physical training books was a particular tome written by a certain Hollywood celebrity which, he made a point of telling me, was selling like hotcakes. “It’s the big enchilada of holiday gifts this year,” he said, clearly trying to butter me up and make a sale.
The clerk explained this wasn’t some cookie-cutter exercise regimen but rather, an innovative, new conditioning strategy. At first, I couldn’t tell if this employee with his half-baked sales pitch was out to lunch. However, the more I listened, the more I was convinced he was one smart cookie. I don’t mean to sound too cheesy, but by the end of his spiel, he had me eating out of his hand. The cherry on top was the book was on sale.
After the gentleman walked away, I decided to use my noodle and skim though the pages prior to making the purchase. I knew I would have to invest some money; there’s no such thing as a free lunch. However, my goose would be cooked if I shelled out my hard-earned cash on this book only to find out I bought a plan that wasn’t worth a hill of beans.
The celebrity author said his concept was the greatest thing since sliced bread. I took this hyperbole with a grain of salt and kept reading. The author explained that his Chesterfield Workout entailed lying prone on a flat surface, preferably one fitted with springs and tailored cushions, and flexing your muscles in a specific order. At first, the notion sounded a bit fishy. But instead of writing it off as the idea of a popular personality who was nutty as a fruitcake, I decided to chew on it for a bit. The icing on the cake was the jacket’s cover photo which featured the brawny celebrity posing and looking cool as a cucumber. I decided to buy the book.
As soon as I got home, I went to the living room, turned on the TV, and retired to the sofa for my first workout.
The proof will be in the pudding as to whether the book was a good investment. If it works, staying in shape will be as easy as taking candy from a baby. And if the plan turns out to be a lemon, there will be no crying over spilled milk. After all, sometimes that’s the way the cookie crumbles.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.