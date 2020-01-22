Remember when the garbage can had a bad reputation, solely being associated with dirty, unwanted refuse? Over time, our attitude towards this rubbish repository has evolved to the point where today, the garbage can has become the hottest receptacle in town.
Humans have been generating waste since the beginning of time. It all began in the Garden of Eden.
Adam: Hey Eve, my new Fruit of the Loom fig leaf briefs just arrived from Amazon. Can you believe all of this packaging?
Eve: Just toss it behind the bushes. No one will notice. Eventually, people did notice. But no one did anything about the growing piles of trash for many years.
Fast forward to the 1800s in England, where folks put down their tea cups long enough to pass the Public Health Act of 1875 requiring all households to deposit their weekly waste in “moveable receptacles for disposal.” And the modern trash can was born.
In 1895, New York City would become the first U.S. city to have a similar public-sector garbage management authority. With people moving to the suburbs and an explosion of consumerism, trash cans became a standard part of American life.
For years, trash cans were associated with worthless items, grime, odor and all things unpleasant. And then, in 1969, the Sesame Street TV show introduced a character with a long nose who loved trash and doing dirty things. Wait, I’m confusing Oscar the Grouch with Richard Nixon, who was elected president that same year. In 1969, Sesame Street introduced Oscar the Grouch, a character who loved trash and lived in a garbage can. Suddenly the stigma of living in small cramped areas that all look the same. became more appealing, and the condominium boom was started. But I digress.
Oscar helped garbage cans become more popular. Today, they are so widely treasured that people find other uses for them besides storing trash.
A website called Housely.com offers a list of “Ten Incredible Uses for Garbage Cans.” In addition to such alternate uses for trash cans as meat smokers, planters and rain collectors, you can make furniture (“Turn upside down and place a board on top for an attractive end table”) or a Halloween costume (“Cut holes in the bottom, lid, and sides of the can for your child’s feet, head and arms. Then zip-tie the lid to the can.”)
If you decide to use their last suggestion, might I suggest, before you get a visit from the SRS, you find some cash for legal representation. Fortunately, enterprising crooks have determined your trash can can be used as a commodity. Across the country, there has been an epidemic of pilfered containers. The value of large plastic cans is over $100, and they’re being sold on the black market. In some areas, cans are being taken to recycling center grinding facilities where a thief can make $9 on a trash bin weighing 30 pounds. Brings a whole new meaning to the expression “stolen plastic.”
People with nefarious intentions have found additional uses for garbage cans. For example, garbage cans have changed from a place for refuse to a place of refuge for crooks on the lam. If you read the news, you know garbage cans have become the trending “go to” stop for law-breakers before being handcuffed and pressed into the back of a police cruiser.
From the multiple stories I have read, it goes something like this: Person commits crime. Police see criminal and chase him. Criminal sees garbage can and climbs into it to hide. Police pull cruiser up to garbage can, empty it and transport criminal to the station.
If you are a law-abiding person who doesn’t need a temporary hideaway, and you are all set in the home furnishing and kiddie costume departments, you can always use your garbage can as a means of communicating.
This innovative idea comes to us courtesy of the Houston Astros baseball team. The Astros devised a clever idea to steal signals from opposing teams which was used during the 2017 World Series. The perpetrators had a camera in the outfield focused on the opposing team’s catcher. The footage was fed to a monitor set-up in the dugout entrance. A staff member would see which pitch the catcher was calling, and then bang a garbage can to notify the batter of the pitch choice. I can imagine the meeting where this scheme was being hatched.
“OK, so how will be notify the batter which pitch is going to be thrown?”
“Smoke signals?”
“Too messy.”
“Semaphore flags?”
“Too sophisticated.”
“Flares?”
“Too obvious.”
“How about we bang on a garbage can?”
“Brilliant. It’s foolproof.”
Except it wasn’t foolproof, and the Astros scheme was recently discovered.
In a classic case of “irony meets karma,” as a result of the investigation, multiple managers were canned.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
