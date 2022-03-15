The first person to sit down with a stack of pancakes in front of him and determine that a sweet condiment could be derived from a maple tree must have been a very patient person.
This week, two of my sons and I went to see my Uncle Fred and his wife, Deb, in southern Vermont. We had a nice visit and did some “catching up” the first night. The next morning, I approached the kitchen for a cup of coffee and heard Deb say to Fred, “It looks like the sap is running.”
“Did Mark tell you he entered the Vermont City Marathon again, too?” Fred responded.
Before I could be insulted, Deb said she was referring to the maple trees on their property, and suggested that Fred invite my sons and I to take part in his small sugaring operation.
I am always up for a new experience. Especially if it’s free and will give me a topic for a column, so I readily agreed. A short while later, us Alburys reported to a small clearing in the woods close to their house where Fred was already feeding the fire under a small evaporator.
“What should we do?” I asked.
"Why don’t you gather the sap that has been collected in the buckets overnight,” he said.
I fancied myself more of a hunter than a gatherer, but I didn’t want to be a party-pooper.
“Anything special to it?” I asked.
“No, just pick out any mice that weren’t able to tread sap until morning,” he responded. I think he was kidding; I’m not sure.
We followed the instructions of our fearless leader and went into the woods to retrieve sap in sheetrock buckets. After emptying 22 rodent-free pails from sugar maples on the property, and delivering the liquid to the main storage barrels near the fire, we were ready for some real excitement.
“What do we do now?” I asked.
“We boil the sap for a little while.”
“A little while” turned out to be the understatement of the century.
“Mark, I notice you keep looking over your shoulder,” my uncle observed.
“I’m just keeping an eye out for revenuers.”
“Actually, Mark, this is totally legal.”
“Then why are we doing it out in the middle of nowhere? And why are we hiding the buckets behind trees?”
“What?”
“Never mind.” My sense of relief that I wasn’t going to run afoul of the law was quickly replaced by a sense of tedium. Apparently, once you have the sap collected and ready to boil, and the wood cut and ready to burn, you’re expected to sit around the evaporator getting a face full of steam until you grow old.
One neat aspect of this process is it gives you a lot of time to talk. And talk. And talk. I can be quite good at this particular activity.
After the first few hours, I felt like I was just getting started conversing with my sap mates. Unfortunately, the ears on several of my audience members started to bleed, and they retreated to the house for medical attention. I was not to be deterred.
“So, Fred, did I tell you about the time I got an 'A' in geometry in the 7th grade?” I asked my uncle.
“Yep. Right after you gave a graphic description of your colonoscopy and detailed the history of your sons’ orthodontic progress from 1997-2009, but before you tried to name the vice presidents in reverse chronological order.”
“Wait until you hear about all of my school science projects, including the volcano that spewed creamed corn.”
“Sounds riveting. But before you get started, I have an important job for you,” he said with just a hint of desperation. “I need you to go about a mile deeper into the woods and make a lot of noise to scare off those pesky snipes. Otherwise, our whole batch of syrup will be ruined.
Charged with this important task, I climbed the hill and whistled, hooted and hollered for several hours. Despite the fact I don’t even know what a snipe is, I must have been good at scaring them because I did not see a single one the whole time. When it started to get dark, I returned to the clearing, in time to help drain syrup from the evaporator.
Then we carried the liquid gold back to the house, bottled it and were finished for the day.
The next morning, I wanted to share a funny story about the time I lost my two big toenails after running my first marathon, but I couldn’t find anyone in the house. For some strange reason, when I looked out the window, I saw everybody quickly piling into the car and backing out of the driveway.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
