Sometimes the best ideas never come to fruition. On Saturday, after a productive day of getting chores done around the house, I had a decadent thought. Why not take a nap? I didn’t have in mind lying down for a couple minutes and relaxing. I was envisioning a full-blown, pass-out-on-the-sofa-drool-on-the-cushion-wake-up-numb-and-disoriented-unable-to-form-complete-sentences, adult nap. The perfect storm of slumber conditions were in place; it was a cold and rainy March afternoon, the sofa was unoccupied, and the effects of the coffee I drank earlier had worn off. I decided to go for it.
I grabbed my favorite afghan and retreated to the living room, put a nice, long, B.B. King CD in the stereo, and crashed on the couch. Things progressed nicely. My eyelids got heavy, and my thoughts became foggy. I was well on the road to La La Land when I heard the phone in the kitchen ring.
I only give out my cellphone number, so calls on the “landline” in the kitchen are usually salespeople, former friends and boneheads who dial the wrong number. I buried my head under a throw pillow and tried to ignore the ringing. The thought occurred to me there was a remote possibility someone really needed to get in touch with me due to an emergency, and the landline was the only number they could find. At this point, I had to get up and answer the phone.
Caller: Hey, is Jeff there?
Me: I’m sorry, there’s no Jeff here.
Me: There is no Jeff here.
Caller: Is this 485-6118?
Caller: Then can I speak to Jeff?
Me: Jeff isn’t here. There is no Jeff here.
Caller: Do you know when he’ll be back?
We finally reached a compromise; I agreed to take a message for some guy named Jeff, and he agreed not to call me again for at least an hour. Returning to project Take-A-Nap, I pulled the blanket up to my ears and tried once again to fall asleep.
I was doing well in the REM department when I was shocked into consciousness by a completely unexpected event. A loud rumble and thumping noise began to shake the house. I looked up to see pictures rattling on the walls and items on the mantel buzzing to the edge and jumping to the floor. Earthquake! I was so caught off guard by this episode I confused my earthquake and tornado disaster responses. I ran over and braced myself in the door frame, and then sprinted to the bathroom to lie in the tub, and then ran back to the door frame. On my third trip to the tub, I realized something was wrong. The rumbling and thumping wasn’t stopping. Furthermore, the disaster seemed to be originating in the basement. I stumbled down the stairs to find the epicenter of the quake was my washing machine, which was doing a two-step dance in the corner with a load of unbalanced wet clothes.
I rearranged the contents in the appliance while simultaneously uttering some extremely bad words. In a matter of minutes, I was back in the living room, relaxed and ready to snooze.
Ready, that is, until I became aware of the fact the toilet was running. I tried to ignore the sound of the water trickling … of muted splashing … of sprinkling drops of moisture interspersed with gushing liquid. I was reminded of waterfalls … of ocean waves lapping on the beach … of flowing springs. I got up to use the bathroom, made sure to jiggle the handle after flushing and went back to my nap.
And then I heard a knock. A few more very bad words, and I opened the front door to see two strapping young men in shirts and ties. These fine chaps wanted to know if Jesus was in my house. First Jeff and now Jesus? I stepped out of the door and looked at the house number to be sure I was in the correct residence. The number matched the address on my driver’s license, so I was pretty sure I was home. I accepted several pamphlets from the gentlemen before closing the door and trying for a fifth time to attain that elusive midday sleep.
At this point, a neighborhood dog chose to test his vocal range and endurance. For the next 40 minutes, he barked, howled and yelped, effectively keeping away strangers and slumber. Eventually, even B.B. King got tired of the racket and decided to stop singing. And then the phone in the kitchen rang again.
I made the sad realization a nap on this particular day was not meant to be, so I got up to answer it.
“Hello,” I said with resignation.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
