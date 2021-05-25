Did you hear that China landed a rover on Mars last week? As surprised as I was to learn about this event, I was even more astonished to find out they were the third country to put a vehicle on the distant celestial body, behind the United States and Russia. Before you know it, we are going to be reading about a shortage of parking spaces on the second smallest planet in the solar system. But rather than worrying about traffic congestion occurring 201.62 million miles away, let’s revel in the accomplishment of this amazing feat.
You can expect many articles and media stories in the coming weeks about the explorations currently taking place on Mars. The problem is that aerospace jargon can be quite confusing. As a public service, I would like to provide a glossary of scientific words and phrases to help you comprehend the news as it is presented. Below are 50 terms which appear on the NASA website, along with definitions provided by the crack team of writers here at On the Mark.
Fission — A favorite summer pastime.
Catalyst — An inventory of items the heifers want for Christmas.
Electrical Charge — What the power company bills you each month.
Ozone — The zone between the N-zone and the P-zone.
Torque — One of The Monkees.
Solid Mechanics — The guys who work on your car who have gym memberships.
Ohm — Where the heart is.
Superconductor — The man on the train who does an exemplary job of collecting and punching the tickets.
Graduated Cylinder — A cylinder which has completed the necessary requirements to get a degree.
Center of Mass — The middle of the church.
Atom — Eve’s man.
Absolute Zero — The Bozo who parks his fancy car in a handicapped spot even though he isn’t handicapped.
Multiplexing — When you see several movies in different theaters on the same night.
Meteor — A 16-ounce steak compared to a 12-ounce steak.
Recoil — The act of putting the hose away after you wash the car.
Relative Expansion — When your cousin puts on some weight.
Lagrange Points — Props given to people familiar with a certain ZZ Top song.
C-Band — The goal of the people sitting in the cheap seats.
Cosine — What parents often do when their child gets his or her first car.
Photon — The wooden sofa-bed in the family room.
Mode — Past tense for cutting the grass.
Aerial — The Little Mermaid.
Bar Magnet — A regular down at the pub.
Ellipse — The kiss emoji on your computer.
Cubical Expansion — When you move the portable walls that surround your desk.
Tidal Force — The impact the name of a movie has on ticket sales.
Complimentary Angle — A polite angle, prone to flattery.
Fixed Point — What you have after you sharpen a pencil.
Invisible Rays — When your promotion at work is in title only.
Plane of Reference — The aircraft you are in when the flight attendant reviews the safety instructions.
Vacuum Brake — When the Hoover in the hallway closet stops working.
Algorithm — The ability of former Vice President Al Gore to keep musical time.
Asteroid Belt — What an asteroid uses to keep his pants up.
Shycon — A convicted felon who is bashful.
Prism — Where the Shycon spent five years for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Compact Star — Kevin Hart.
Planet — What you have to do if you want to host a successful surprise party.
Messier Object — One item which is more unkempt than another item.
Critical Velocity — The speed with which a negative comment travels.
Alkaline — Former right fielder and first baseman for the Detroit Tigers.
Retrograde — A grade you got back in Elementary School.
Rhesus Factor — The reason you buy Ben and Jerry’s Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.
Diode — Past tense of dial.
Dark Matter — What everything becomes when you turn off the lights at night.
Diffraction — Part of da whole number.
Big Bang — The noise you hear when your shocks are shot, and you hit a pothole.
Noble Gases — Aristocratic flatulence.
A-Ring — What you can expect to receive if your team wins the World Series.
Bi-Phase — The part of a conversation when you are winding down, preparing to leave.
Wavelength — The amount of time you spend moving your hand to and fro following the bi-phase.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
