I was listening to an “oldies” radio station the other day when a thought occurred to me. What if some of the old songs we are familiar with were written during a pandemic? I suspect, if this were the case, we might be singing along to the following tunes …
The Knack — “My Corona”
Ben E. King — “Don’t Stand By Me”
Jackson Five — “Automatic Asymptomatic”
The Beatles — “I Want to Wash Your Hands”
B.J. Thomas — “Droplets Keep Falling on my Head”
Steam — “Na Na Hey Hey Don’t Kiss Him Goodbye”
The Rolling Stones — “Gimme Shelter in Place”
The Who — “Talking About My Vaccination”
Olivia Newton John — “Let’s Get Physically Distant”
The Supremes — “Where Did Our Taste Buds go?”
Bachman Turner Overdrive — “You Ain’t Smelled Nothing Yet”
B.B. King — “The TP’s Gone”
Marvin Gaye — “I Caught it Through the Grapevine”
Frank Sinatra — “I’ve Got Antibodies Under My Skin”
The Doors — “Don’t Touch Me”
Dave Mason — “I’m So High Risk”
K.D. Lang — “Contact Tracing”
Aretha Franklin — “Chain of Transmission”
The Carpenters — “Not to be Close to You”
Elton John — “Border Closing”
The Ramones — “I Want to Be Vaccinated”
Joni Mitchel — “Both Shots Now”
The Drifters — “Save the Last Mask for Me”
Bob Dylan — “Isolation Row”
The Band — “The Night they Locked Old Dixie Down”
Nick Gilder — “Hot Zone in the City”
Johnny Cash — “CDC of Heartbreak”
Elton John — “Contamination in the Wind”
Blue Oyster Cult — “Don’t Fear the Booster”
Glen Campbell — “By the Time I get the Vaccine”
The Platters — “The Great Vax Card Pretender”
Martha and the Vandellas — “Like a Covid Wave”
George Harrison — “My Sweet N95”
Hall and Oates — “Your Kiss is Not on My List”
Foreigner — “Double Masking”
Buddy Holly — “That’ll Be the Day I Get the Shot”
Lynyrd Skynyrd — “Sweet Home Isolation”
Creedence Clearwater Revival — “Bad Variant Rising”
Simon and Garfunkel — “The Sounds of Dry Cough”
The Everly Brothers — “Bye Bye Crowds”
The Flamingos — “I Only Have Misinformation for You”
Roberta Flack — “Killing Me Softly with his Aerosol”
The Temptations — “Just my Vaccination”
The Safaris — “Wipe Down”
The Temptations — “Papa was an Essential Worker”
Bill Withers — “PPE on Me”
Bruce Springsteen — “Airborne in the U.S.A.”
Tina Turner — “What’s Bleach Got to Do with It?”
Little Richard — “Long Haul Sally”
Dire Straits — “The Sultans of Swab”
Five for Fighting — “Super Spreader”
Madonna — “Like a Virus”
Lovin’ Spoonful — “Do You Believe in Mandates?”
Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes — “If You Don’t Infect Me by Now”
Pink Floyd — “Wish you Weren’t Here”
Bad Company — “Can’t Get Enough of your Gloves”
Creedence Clearwater Revival — “Who’ll Stop the Pandemic?”
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.