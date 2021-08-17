Since the beginning of time, man has felt the need to belong to a group. During the Paleolithic period, a Neanderthal’s very survival could depend on his affiliation with a club or organization.
To illustrate this point, I have welcomed back the Off the Mark actors for a reenactment of a scene from 2.5 million years ago. The setting is a barbecue somewhere on the plains of northern Africa.
Neanderthal Bob: Hey there, what can I do you for?
Neanderthal Louis: I’ll have a woolly mammoth burger, medium rare, hold the pickles.
Neanderthal Bob: OK, I just need to see your official Club Hunt Club membership card.
Neanderthal Louis: I’m not a member of the Club Hunt Club.
Neanderthal Bob: In that case, I can’t help you. These burgers are for club members only.
Neanderthal Louis: But I’ll starve!
Neanderthal Bob: You should have thought of that when you decided to join the art club and spend all your time painting on cave walls. Next!
Today, while we don’t need a formal organization for survival, there remains a human desire to be a part of a group of people.
I was introduced to the concept of peer affiliation in kindergarten. My experience was less like a club membership and more like a cult membership. We blindly put our faith in the charismatic Miss Ham. When our leader rang a special bell, we would assemble in formation at a designated section of the room to participate in rituals consisting of mindless activities like sorting beans and pouring rice into measuring cups aimed at breaking down our individuality and ego. We learned cryptic songs about spiders and waterspouts, bringing home baby bumble bees, and the rotation of bus wheels. Later, we sat in a circle waiting to hold the magic talking stick and share our deep dark secrets with other followers. Afterwards, we would feast on snacks and nap. It was an impressionable time of my life. A parental intervention, followed by several months of summertime deprogramming, and I was ready for more normal times in the first grade.
My next experience belonging to a group occurred once I went to college and joined a fraternity. This was back in the late-’70s when humiliation and stupidity ruled the Greek Letter societies. To become accepted by the elite collection of academically challenged partiers, I had to survive hazing rituals that were dangerous, at best. Once accepted, I was part of an organization devoted to consuming more brewed beverages daily than is consumed during the entire three weeks of Octoberfest in Munich.
After college, I landed a job at a bank, where my employer encouraged me to join the local Rotary Club to network with other businessmen and women. At the club’s noontime meetings, we would mingle with other members, share stories, sing songs and eat a meal before parting ways. It was very much like kindergarten without the nap, which I had to take when I got back to the office.
I left the club 25 years ago, and since then, have been adrift in a membership-less existence. Over the years, I have briefly been in several groups — the Spice of the Month Club, the Secret Society of Happy People, the Association for Dressings and Sauces — but these were clubs in name only. I longed for the camaraderie and bonding, which none of these organizations provided.
As luck would have it, my most recent club affiliation was unplanned, and came about serendipitously.
I have owned my house in Northfield Falls for 15 years. During past summers, once a week, I would get out my push mower and cut the grass. Every week, I would notice, as I was walking behind my mower, each of the other guys on the street had ride-on lawn tractors. Furthermore, they all, without exception, would don sleeveless T-shirts when cutting the grass. It occurred to me that these men might be members of a secret club right on my street.
This spring, I decided to test my theory by purchasing a ride-on mower. The next morning, I put on a sleeveless shirt and tried out my new tractor. As soon as I did my first lap around the front yard, some of the guys stopped over to check out the mower. There was a lot of joking and backslapping, and as one neighbor started to leave, he extended his hand and gave me a secret shake.
And now I am a proud member of the Dickinson Drive Lawn Tractor Club. At this point, I am still on probation, and I have no idea what the group’s expectations of me will be, but it’s great to feel a sense of belonging once again. Who knows, at some point there might even be snacks and singing …
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
