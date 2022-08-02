I got a phone call from my Uncle Fred and his wife, Deb, who were looking for someone to help them split and stack wood. The fact they were asking me for assistance with an activity that entailed physical effort was an indication they were desperate. Even as this thought crossed my mind, I began looking for an excuse to get out of a day of hard work. Unfortunately, a quick check of my calendar determined I had no upcoming appointments to review insurance policies with my agent or have elective surgery.

“Sure,” I said in my most convincing tone, “I would love to help out.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.