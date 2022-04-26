Not long ago, it occurred to me I hadn’t had my midlife crisis yet. While, at this point, hair plugs and a late model Corvette are pretty much out of the question, I don’t think it’s too late to experience the stage by reinventing myself with a new persona. I just need to come up with the right identity.
Recently, I was talking to a friend about traveling around the country.
“I’m sure you’ve been out west, right?” she asked.
“Of course, I’ve been out west,” I replied indignantly.
“How far west have you traveled?”
“Plattsburgh,” I replied.
When the laughing subsided, she said she had been out west on numerous occasions, and wanted to return to Las Vegas.
Of course! Las Vegas! Suddenly, my new persona became obvious. I plan to reinvent myself as “The Gambler.” I can picture tooling around town with fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror of the Subaru, and vanity plates that read “Snake Eyes.”
But before I dust off my old fedora, and put on gold chains and snakeskin boots, I have to be sure I have the support of a very special woman. As anyone worth their weight in poker chips can tell you, in order to be successful in any type of gambling endeavor, it is important to have Lady Luck at your side.
This part of my transformation might be tricky. It has been years since I had a relationship with the lass.
When our kids were young, a friend and I used to get together with our significant-others once a month for game night. On these occasions, the host couple would choose the particular competition for the evening. One time when we were to meet at my buddy’s house, he suggested we play poker. I was so naive I thought he was talking about a game involving an iron from the fireplace tool set. “Cards,” he clarified. “Just bring over all of the loose change you can find around the house. I’ll teach you how to play. It will be a blast.”
That Saturday, we arrived with several dozen pennies.
“I was hoping we would wager on a larger scale,” he sniffed, and then disappeared down the hallway. I’m not sure whether he had just robbed an arcade or held up a toll booth operator but when he returned, he had a sheetrock bucket full of all sorts of silver coinage. Next, he generously supplied us with fists full of quarters, dimes and nickels in order to play the game properly. In hindsight, I believe he was convinced this money would be returned to his personal bucket via numerous winning hands. Unfortunately for my host, this wasn’t to be. You see, I had Lady Luck on my arm that night.
Some of the comments out of my mouth during the fun included: “Hey, this is pretty cool! All five of my cards are in order!” “If all of my cards have four-leaf clovers on them, is that good luck?” and “So, are these four ‘A’ cards any good?”
I was enjoying the heck out of myself. My biggest problem was finding a place to put the piles of change I kept raking in. My friend, on the other hand, looked ashen, and appeared to be getting ill. But he was a trooper and insisted we keep playing. “One more hand!” he kept saying. At one point, when he was out of money, I generously spotted him some of my winnings. Unfortunately for him, I took the cash back with the next deal.
I couldn’t lose. At the end of our visit, I had gained poker knowledge, lots of money, and the respect of the other players. In fact, the only thing I lost that night was my friend, who never spoke to me again.
On the plus side, his generosity, coupled with my luck, enabled me to purchase a nice bike rack for my car.
Since that game, I have rarely called on Lady Luck. Sure, I still gamble a bit, but the chances I take are limited to things like not putting change in the parking meter when running an errand, or drinking milk a few days after its expiration date. If I want to take on the persona of The Gambler, I need assurance Lady Luck is still willing to be by my side. And what better way to test her loyalty than by participating in state-sanctioned gambling?
With this thought in mind, I went out and purchased $100 in lottery tickets. I won’t know until Saturday whether I’m a winner, but I have a good feeling about it. So good, in fact, I think I will go online and order a pair of fuzzy dice for the rearview mirror.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
