This time of year, I join my fellow aspiring curmudgeons in paying tribute to one of the greatest grumps of all time, Ebenezer Scrooge. Not to take anything away from the man who coined the classic phrase “Bah Humbug,” but during the holidays, it really is quite easy to become cynical; all you have to do is listen to some of the seasonal songs that bombard the airwaves. There is enough debauchery in these tunes to keep even the jolliest person awake at night. Allow me to point out some negative behaviors highlighted in a few of the little ditties.
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” — Invasion of privacy/voyeurism.
Old St. Nick, “sees you while you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake” and “knows when you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.” Talk about creepy. I don’t care if he knows if I‘ve been bad or good. Does this guy actually see me in the shower? Yikes. Makes me want to share my privacy concerns with my voice-controlled, virtual assistant and good friend, Alexa.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” — Bullying/body shaming.
Just because Rudolph’s crimson proboscis doesn’t match the appearance of the other reindeer noses, he is scorned and stigmatized. All of the other reindeer laugh and call him names, and never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games. If there is a more textbook case of bullying, I’d like to see it. I say suspend all of those ruffian reindeer for a few weeks and let them think about their intimidating tactics.
“Frosty the Snowman” — Celebrating the occult.
“He was made of snow, but the children know how he came to life one day.” That’s right, Frosty, comprised of individual ice crystals packed together into three large balls, “was alive as he could be. And the children say he could laugh and play, just the same as you and me.” All they had to do was put a magic hat on him. Sounds like the person who composed this tune might have been very familiar with a Magic Hat. In fact, it sounds like he might have drunk a whole lot of Magic Hat while writing the song.
“All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” — Body shaming (part 2).
The unfortunate singer of this song laments he has been ostracized due to the fact he is missing his two front teeth. “Everybody stops and stares at me,” he relates. If this isn’t sad enough, he shares with the listener that, due to his current state of dental deficiency, he is unable to say “Sister Susie sitting on a thistle,” or even whistle. I’m guessing if he was hanging out with Rudolph, he, too, would not be allowed to join the reindeer games.
“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” — Infidelity.
This tale of promiscuity set to music involves a child creeping down the stairs Christmas Eve and seeing his mother hitting on old Kris Kringle. “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus, underneath the mistletoe last night,” the child sings. Innocent holiday shenanigans? I think not. The promiscuous hussy proceeds to “tickle Santa underneath his beard so snowy white.” There’s no telling where it all would have ended if these two-timers were not interrupted. To add to the song’s depravity, the youngster takes bizarre pleasure imagining how his father might react if the old man witnessed the hanky-panky. “Oh, what a laugh it would have been, if daddy had only seen, Mommy kissing and tickling Santa Claus last night.” Clearly, the boy knows how to put the fun in dysfunctional when it comes to family.
“The Twelve Days of Christmas” — Excessive consumerism.
A song about a woman whose partner showers her with all sorts of unnecessary gifts. Unfortunately, the guy has no control when it comes to making pointless purchases. He could have just said enough after the first day of Christmas, when he bought his girlfriend a partridge in a pear tree (what woman could possibly refuse one of those?). Instead, each day of the Christmas season, the man tries to outdo himself with more obscure presents. By the time Christmas is over, he has no doubt maxed out his credit cards buying such items as a drum line, six swans, three French hens and 10 lords a-leaping. All of which begs the question: where do you even buy 10 lords a-leaping? I just hope he left enough in his bank account for post-holiday trips to see a therapist and a financial advisor.
And now, if you will excuse me, I am going to partake in some sanctioned door-to-door hooliganism in the form of wassailing, which is defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “drinking plentiful amounts of alcohol and enjoying oneself with others in a noisy, lively way.”
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.