I’m always a little late to the party. For example, last week, I got my first Livestrong yellow rubber bracelet, and I just heard about this cool show called "Game of Thrones." With my delayed approach to all things pop culture, it made sense that five months after the president of the United States declared the COVID-19 pandemic was officially over, my girlfriend, Carol, and I would give each other our first cases of the coronavirus for Valentine’s Day.
Some people who get COVID experience very few symptoms. All I can say is, if anyone is missing any symptoms, we found them. Not to brag or anything, but for the first three days of our infection, we could have been spokesmodels for a Reader’s Digest article “I am Joe and Jane’s Coronavirus.”
When I first woke up in the middle of the night sick with corona, I couldn’t breathe out of my nose, and I experienced a loud ringing in my ears that sounded like a whining noise. A further investigation determined the noise was indeed whining, and it was originating from the orifice under my nose. In all fairness, I really was quite stuffed up and felt miserable.
The next day, I called Carol only to find out she, too, was sick.
A home test from the pharmacy determined that, not only was there no future baby for this 60-something couple, we both had COVID. Since Carol was living 50 miles away, all we could do was be miserable together, apart.
The list of potential COVID side effects is extensive: scratchy throat, headache, fatigue, cough, running nose, body aches, brain fog, fever, a desire to put a “This Vehicle Stops at Garage Sales” bumper sticker on your car, an unexplained urge to become a Philadelphia Phillies fan … OK, I made those last two up to see if you were paying attention. However, there really are numerous adverse effects you might experience from COVID. To me, the one symptom that trumps all of the others in terms of cruelty is the loss of taste. Carol got the deluxe version of the virus and experienced this particular side effect.
You have to wonder what the meeting was like when the people responsible for coronavirus were developing the disease. I picture an Austin Powers-type scene where evil people are sitting around a table brainstorming the nastiest side effects.
How about we make it so all of your hair falls out?
How about we make it so you can’t sleep?
How about we make it so you lose your sense of taste and are unable to enjoy food for up to several months after being sick?
I felt bad that Carol was experiencing this side effect. Somehow, I still had my sense of taste. Of course, people who have seen how I dress in public could argue this point.
My main symptom after a few days was extreme fatigue. I couldn’t seem to get up off the sofa in the living room.
My patience was wearing thin. I had no time for a ridiculous illness. I was a person with tasks I wanted to accomplish. Heck, I was supposed to be training for a marathon in May! I had had enough.
With help from pulleys, block and tackle, and a small ramp, I was actually able to raise myself off the couch that I called home for two days and make a declaration.
Once on my feet, I bellowed, “I am runner, hear me roar!” in true Helen Reddy form. This outburst expended all of my energy and resulted in a 25-minute nap. When I awoke, I got up and went to bed.
The next day, I found myself once more prone in the living room. I decided to again try to push my physical limits. I arose from the sofa with the goal of going outside for a walk.
I neglected to remember the distance between the sofa and the front door and didn’t make adequate preparations. I started the trek and almost made it to the entryway. Unfortunately, provisions in the form of tissues and cough drops were depleted. In addition, energy and morale were running low. Summiting the top of the driveway would need to wait for another day. With no sherpa to consult, I made the decision to return to base camp on the sofa.
It took two more days of rest and inactivity, along with gallons of liquids, before I started to feel normal again.
Contracting COVID served as a reminder that being sick is no fun at all. With this in mind, on Monday, I plan to call the doctor and make an appointment to get my smallpox vaccination.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.