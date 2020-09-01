Because of the pandemic, we are not doing many of the fun activities we normally do this time of year. In the past, my summers consisted of seeing live music, attending Lake Monster games and most importantly, sitting in the stands at Thunder Road in Barre watching the Enduro.
The Enduro is known as “The People’s Race.” A more accurate billing might be “A Race for People with an IQ of Room Temperature.” Over 100 participants take old cars, ensure they meet minimally required safety standards, and then go out on the track simultaneously to see who can finish 200 laps first. After a few minutes, the place takes on an apocalyptic look, with piles of metal and parts of vehicles everywhere as a result of cars hitting the wall or crashing into each other. The only time the action is halted is if a car rolls over or catches fire. It is hard to describe the thrill of watching this spectacle, but it is as exciting as anything I have ever seen in my life, with the possible exception of witnessing the birth of my first son.
I was happy to hear the Enduro was held last week with limited fan attendance. While I didn’t make it to Thunder Road, I was there in spirit. I have a close bond with the event — not just as a spectator but as the parent of a participant.
It happened about 10 years ago, when my youngest son, Ben, bought his first car. The purchase came about quickly. One day, Ben said he was going to start looking for a car. Five minutes later, we were driving to some town in Quebec several hundred miles north of Vermont to look at a vehicle he saw in an online ad. After giving the seller $600, Ben became the proud owner of a 1993 Plymouth Colt Vista – a small, boxy vehicle with a sliding door on the side.
Ben affectionately called his car the “Can.” I found this to be appropriate. It seemed like, from Day One, we were throwing money into the Can; registering the car, buying a CD player, getting new tires, etc. But Ben took a lot of pride in the Can. He meticulously applied stickers to the exterior and spent a great deal of time and effort working on the interior. He removed the back seats, put in carpeting, added drapes, lights and a small sofa.
The Can was the coolest car on the road. At least on our road. When the Can drove down the street, it had a certain aura. I was convinced that nothing would come between Ben and this mass of sheet metal, bolts and a combustion engine that shared his year of birth.
Unfortunately, after a few weeks, the Can started to run a bit rough. We decided it had been almost 12 hours since we last sunk money into the vehicle, so we brought it to a mechanic for a tune-up. The day of the appointment, I was at work when the phone rang. It was Ben.
“Hey, Dad, do we have something I can use to break out the windows of the Can?”
“What?”
“The mechanic said the Can isn’t worth fixing up so I found a guy who can help get it ready for the Enduro on Sunday. I ripped out the carpeting, drapes and sofa, removed all of the plastic molding, the interior lighting, the headlights and taillights, but I need to get the windows out before he can install the roll cage so I need to know, do we have something to break out the windows of the Can?”
I resisted the urge to ask who was on the other end of the phone. “There’s a hammer in the kitchen drawer,” I said and hung up.
On my way home, I entertained the idea I had imagined the call. This hope was dashed when I arrived at the house and saw a huge pile of rubbish next to a gutted-out version of the Can, and Ben sitting in the car wearing a borrowed motorcycle helmet.
Three days later, the Can was lining up to join 104 other cars in the Enduro. The knowledge that the carnage would stop if the Can flipped over or caught fire with my offspring inside was little comfort. I was a nervous wreck.
Ben didn’t roll the car or burst into flames. Unfortunately, on Lap 16 he did slam into another racer. The Can made a noble effort to continue, but its old engine had enough, and it gracefully limped into the infield and died.
I often think of the meteoric existence of the Can in our lives. And I have learned from the experience.
Now, when my Subaru starts to run rough, I put a hammer on the front seat after parking in the garage for the night. For some reason, the next morning, it runs like a brand-new car.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
