The pandemic has caused stressful times not only for humans, but also for pets. Prior to last March, domesticated critters enjoyed free run of the house from 9 to 5; and when humans did arrive home, for the most part, they maintained a “live and let live arrangement” with their animal friends.
Quarantines and work from home situations have forced pets to adjust their lives and adapt to sharing quarters with full-time, 24/7 roommates.
The strain on our creature companions has gotten so bad pet support groups have sprung up online. I imagine a typical session goes something like this:
Moderator: Thank you all for joining this Zoom meeting. It looks like everyone is logged on. Who would like to go first?
Rusty: Hi, my name is Rusty. I’m a yellow Lab who belongs to Don in Berlin.
Moderator: We hear you, Rusty, but can’t see you. Can you hit the video button? Now you’ve muted the sound. We can’t hear you. Disable the filters and hit the “show video” toggle switch. No, that’s the breakout room. Now you’ve raised your hand. OK, we can see you and hear you. Can you spin around so we can see your face? That’s better. What’s up, Rusty?
Rusty: You know that old saying, “a dog is a man’s best friend?” Well, my owner is starting to take that statement to heart. Don has always talked to me, but in very superficial terms. You know, “Who’s a good boy?” and “Rusty, get your head out of the trash!” That sort of thing. Lately, however, he has become very needy. Don will hold in-depth discussions with me and expect me to stay focused on the topic. If he sees my mind wandering, he gets right in my grill and talks louder and more intensely. I’ll wag my tail and bark, but that isn’t enough. He wants my undivided attention. It’s wearing me down. Yesterday, Don spent the better part of an hour discussing the pros and cons of free-market capitalism. For gosh sakes, I’m a dog. Furthermore, I have dog-related stuff to do. There are naps to be had, shoes to be chewed and body parts to be licked. I have no time to myself anymore.
Skittles: Hi, I’m Skittles, a parrot who belongs to Rick in Barre. I know exactly what Rusty is talking about. Back in the pre-pandemic days, the extent of attention I got from my owner was limited to occasionally being taught a new dirty word. Now, Rick is home all the time, and he won’t leave me alone. Lately he has gotten into playing pirate and I have been forced to be his sidekick. He dresses in an old swashbuckler Halloween costume, puts me on his shoulder, and we’re ready for the high seas.
Moderator: This seems rather harmless.
Skittles: It was in the beginning. But now Rick gets the ladder, climbs on the roof, and pretends he’s Jack Sparrow on a residential pirate ship. Fortunately, we haven’t been able to get close enough to board any other houses and do any plundering. But I feel it’s just a matter of time. I’m at wit’s end.
Rocky: I’m Rocky, Dan from Moretown’s hermit crab. I sure wish I had an owner who would take me outside, even for a trip to the roof. Don’t get me wrong, Dan and his family have started to include me in many of their activities. Why, just yesterday, I was used as a game piece while they played Monopoly. I spent my day hanging out with a metal dog, killing time in jail, and occasionally getting knocked off the board by errant die throws.
Moderator: Bella, would you like to go next?
Bella: My name is Bella, and I’m a pet pygmy goat who belongs to a family in Randolph. Prior to the pandemic, I was able to do my own thing. A typical day consisted of finding something disgusting to eat in the yard, climbing on top of things, and head-butting anyone who got too close to me. Life was good. And then pandemic boredom set in. Now my owners have taken to dressing me up like famous historical figures to create YouTube videos. I’ve been Ben Franklin, Leonardo Da Vinci, Karl Marx and many others. Yesterday, I was Susan B. Anthony. It is impossible to describe the humiliation. It’s not like I don’t have friends with internet access. Where’s the ASPCA when you need them?
Moderator: I can understand the frustration you are all experiencing. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re out of time. The good news is that a vaccine is on its way. Hang in there, and we’ll talk next week. You may now leave this meeting. Rusty, just click the “X” on the top right-hand corner of your screen. Rusty? Rusty?
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
