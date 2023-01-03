Now that the holidays are over, people in Vermont look forward to the 10-month stretch of time we affectionately call winter.
When I first moved to Vermont, I decided to be proactive and take up a seasonal activity to help pass the long, cold months. Skiing was expensive and ice fishing involved putting worms on hooks. This left hockey as the natural choice for a pastime. The only problem was, I had never played the game before. Never one to let common sense stand in the way of an irrational decision, I decided to join an adult hockey league.
My first step was to find a local men’s hockey group looking for players. Next, I went to a used sporting goods store and purchased the necessary equipment.
Before you could say “rusty blades,” I found myself crammed into a locker room with 12 other guys crazy enough to get up at 6 a.m. on a Sunday for a friendly game of hockey.
I opened my bag and started to get dressed.
“New to hockey?” asked a fellow player.
“You’re putting elbow pads on your knees.”
“And you’re going to be able to stick-handle better if you put those shin guards on your legs and not your arms.”
“The protective cup goes under the hockey pants.”
Eventually, I was dressed and waddled out to the ice.
As soon as I stepped onto the surface, I could see fear in the eyes of the other players. Unfortunately, the other players were on my team. My brief warm-up consisting of an inadvertent Triple Lutz followed by a Double Salchow did nothing to alleviate their concerns.
My lack of skating skills was complemented by my ignorance of how the game was played.
“A lot of the rules are confusing,” I said to a teammate. “For example, what’s icing?”
“It’s really easy,” the player named Ryan explained. “Icing is when you dump the puck across the center red line, the blue line and the opposing team’s goal line without the puck being touched by an opposing player in their neutral or defensive zones, and an opposing player is first to touch the puck, so there is a faceoff in the defending zone of the team that commits the infraction. Clear?”
“And whatever you do, don’t let them pull a henway.”
The rest of the team got a good laugh at my expense, and I took it as a bonding moment.
As soon as we started, I watched the puck zip by me, followed by nine other players. I turned to give chase, lumbering down the ice with the grace of a Russian circus bear. Just before I would get to the end of the rink, the puck whizzed by me going the other way followed by nine other players. This is pretty much how I spent the next 90 minutes: skating to places where the puck was moments earlier. I felt like a cat trying to catch the dot from a laser pointer.
After a great deal of effort, I headed to the bench to take a break. If you’ve ever seen hockey players get off the ice during a game, you know, in one fluid motion, they lift their leg, step over the boards and plop onto the bench. The fact is, I am about as flexible as a tree trunk. I raised my leg and found that it was a good 3 feet short of the top of the boards.
“Little help?” I said to the players on the bench.
One guy grabbed my skate and hooked my heel over the barrier. This allowed me to dance up and down on one skate and wave my arms around in a failed attempt to get close enough to the bench to throw myself over to the other side.
“Little more help?” I pleaded.
This time, the player grabbed my leg and arm and gave me a hard yank, causing me to fly over the top of the boards and crash to the floor beside the bench. I opened my eyes to see several helmeted teammates staring down at me.
“I think you killed him,” one of them observed.
“If you did, I have dibs on his stick,” another chimed in.
So began my brief, illustrious foray into the world of men’s league hockey.
I’m happy to report they did not kill me that day. I kept my stick and enjoyed several years of playing the game every winter. Eventually, I hung up my skates in search of a more passive pastime.
While I don’t miss the wear and tear on my body from hockey, I do miss the camaraderie at the ice rink. Maybe my winter activity could be driving the Zamboni.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
