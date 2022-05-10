Every so often, a new expression enters our language that drives me crazy. One such expression is to “wrap your head” around an idea or thought.
Whenever I hear someone say they are trying to wrap their head around something, I get an image in my mind of their head flattening out like a piece of wrapping paper. Why don’t we save the wrapping for presents and burritos? Let’s solve our mysteries the old-fashioned way by comprehending, deciphering, fathoming and figuring things out.
And while we’re at it, can we talk about the elephant in the room? I’m referring to the overused clichés which are eroding the integrity of our language. It is beyond the pale, and really grinds my gears. Let’s think outside the box. No need to read between the lines, connect the dots or reinvent the wheel. Just stop running things up the flagpole. We need to close the loop and let all of these trite sayings fall off our radar. That’s right; I want us to circle back to better times. We’re all in this together. With your help, we can make the English Language Great Again.
And now that I have gotten this pet peeve off my chest, I will step down from my soapbox and get to the point of today’s column.
I have been suffering from insomnia a bit lately. Most nights I lie awake consumed by different thoughts I have heard from others or come by organically.
Thoughts such as:
— If it’s true we are here to help others, than what are the others here for?
— If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and apes?
— How do they get moose to cross at the yellow road signs?
— What was the best thing before sliced bread?
— How did the man who invented cottage cheese know he was done?
— Why is there an expiration date on sour cream?
— How did a fool and his money ever get together in the first place?
— If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?
— Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains?
— If goose plural is geese, than why isn’t moose plural meese?
— If Superman was so smart, why did he wear his underpants on the outside?
— How come when villains shot bullets at Superman, he stood there and let the bullets hit him, but when they threw their guns at him, he ducked?
— Why is it that when we know the batteries in a remote are dead, we push the buttons harder?
— Does pushing the elevator button more than once make it arrive faster?
— How come cartoon characters never change their clothes?
— If a cow laughs real hard, does milk come out its nose?
— How do I set my laser printer to stun?
— How old are you before it can be said you died of old age?
— If money doesn’t grow on trees, why do banks have branches?
— If Barbie was so popular, why did you have to buy her friends?
— If there are right and left shoes, why aren’t there right and left socks?
— Why is the word abbreviation so long?
— Why is Bill short for William? Shouldn’t it be Billiam?
— And why is Charlie considered short for Charles if they both have the same number of letters?
— Why is meat from a chicken called chicken, but meat from a cow is beef, and meat from pig pork?
— Why is it you never hear of a psychic winning the lottery?
— If swimming is such a good exercise, why are whales and manatees so fat?
— If gas is a liquid, why is it called gas?
— Do penguins have knees?
— Why do hot dogs come in package of 10, but buns come in packages of eight?
— What is the speed of darkness?
— If you enjoy wasting time, is that time really wasted?
— If you have a cold Hot Pocket, is it just a pocket?
— Who shuts the door when the bus driver gets off?
— Why do feet smell and noses run?
— What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?
— Do Roman paramedics refer to IV’s as “4’s?”
And finally one that, for some reason, people are constantly asking me,
— Why do people who know the least, know it the loudest?
Maybe, if it’s in your wheelhouse and you don’t have too much on your plate, I could pick your brain and we could wrap our heads around some of these mysteries.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
