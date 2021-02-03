During my COVID-19 time on the home front, I spend a lot of time reminiscing about the good old days. I remember one time, not too long before the pandemic hit, being at a reception where I saw the Holy Grail of confectionery decadence.
Set out on a table in the middle of the room was a fountain in which melted milk chocolate oozed down from the top tier like a slow-motion waterfall. Spread around the table were various foodstuffs — from fruits, to vegetables, to pretzels — that you could dip into this warm, brown nectar of the gods.
I was in control of my eating for the most part. It was only toward the end of the reception when the food ran low that I rolled up my sleeves, reached under the flowing chocolate, and started licking it off my hands and forearms. At about this point, I was asked to step away from the table.
Recently, I was talking to a friend who had helped arrange the rental of the chocolate fountain at the reception, and we shared fond memories of that particular party. After more small talk on other subjects, my buddy said he had an idea for a column and thought we could work together on it. He further proposed I could mention his name in the essay. I told this friend I didn’t work that way. I told him I would never compromise the integrity of my writing by collaborating with someone else on an idea. I stated that including his name was totally out of the question.
Then this guy tells me, if I do drop his name a few times, he might be able to get a discount to rent a chocolate fountain for my own personal use. I got to thinking that Dave’s idea was actually quite good. Dave pointed out, with everybody on their computers during the pandemic — Zooming, Skyping, learning and generally killing time — people might be able to relate to a vocabulary list of technical words in a column. Thanks in large part to Dave’s concept, I thought I’d offer the following list of computer terms for your reading enjoyment:
Bandwidth — The amount of space you and your guitar-playing friends took up on the gym floor when performing at a school dance.
Search engine — The first thing to do when you want to put windshield fluid in your car, but you don’t know where it goes.
Username — What you’ll need to do when you borrow your girlfriend’s membership card to go to Costco.
Cache — What you’ll save by going to Costco with your girlfriend’s membership card.
Batch file — The index card in the recipe box that has your grandmother’s tollhouse cookie instructions.
Bitmap — What the dog did when his owner tried to swat him with a paperback atlas.
Broadband — A politically incorrect term used to describe an all-female musical ensemble.
Buffer — What you will become if you keep working out and eating well.
Card reader — The woman at the fair with the tarot deck.
Debug — What a French person calls a Volkswagen Beetle.
Reboot — The act of replacing your 15-year-old Sorrel’s with a new pair.
Sync — What will happen to you if you go into the water less than a half-hour after eating lunch.
Operating system — The method the surgeon uses to organize his instruments before cutting you open.
Hard drive — What you can expect if you have to go on a long trip by car in inclement weather.
Motherboard — When you are telling your mom a long story, and before you are halfway done she becomes preoccupied with another thought.
Serial port — Your kid’s mouth at breakfast time.
URL — An appropriate opening line if you ever run into supermodel Macpherson.
Wi-Fi — Why not?
Server — The person who brings food to your table.
Modem — What you did to the weeds last summer.
Browser — A person who enjoys scanning the shelves at a store, but usually doesn’t buy anything.
Mail server — The postman.
Login — Instructions in chapter one of “Woodstoves for Dummies.”
Spyware — The trench coat and fedora combination favored by those in the espionage profession.
Node — An expression of knowledge; as in, “I node the answer; I just forgot it.”
Metadata — When you are introduced to someone’s pappy.
Core memory — When a former Marine tells a story about a past military experience.
Cursor — A person who says a lot of bad words.
Fonts — Henry Winkler’s role on the old TV show “Happy Days.”
That’s it for today. I hope you find this glossary to be helpful. I want to thank my friend Dave for his assistance with the column. Now, if you will excuse me, I need to make room in my living room for a chocolate fountain.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
