Last week, I was shopping at a department store in central Vermont. After finding the few items I needed, I went to the register to check out. As the cashier was ringing up my purchases, she asked if I qualified for the senior discount. I was shocked at the question. Seniors were old people, like grandparents and retirees. In my mind, I was a recent college graduate who just happens to have three adult children. As I was about to give the woman an earful on making age assumptions based on appearances, she said, “If you are 60 or older, you get 20% off your purchases on Wednesdays.” The soliloquy of indignation I was preparing to deliver was quickly forgotten as my brain calculated the savings I would experience with the discount.
“Yes,” I said as I handed her my debit card. “I’m a senior.”
On the drive home, I did some soul searching. While I wasn’t ready to start eating dinner with the 5 o'clock crowd, I had to admit that I was, indeed, advancing in years.
I was again reminded of the fact that I was getting older when I had to schedule a certain medical procedure associated with people older than 50 years of age.
Be advised that I am about to discuss a subject that might make some people uncomfortable. This is a very serious medical process, and I am going to try not to crack any sophomoric puns because I really don't want to make an ass out of myself. (I'm not sure if I was supposed to use a colon in the last sentence or a semicolon, butt I guess it doesn't matter.) In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have used that last joke. OK, that's the end of the silliness; I'm getting a little behind in my word count.
I'm glad I got those awful puns out of my system. And speaking of getting things out of my system, let's talk about having a colonoscopy. To celebrate being on the planet since the invention of the Etch-a-Sketch, I made an appointment to have my second big "C.”
In order to get ready for this procedure, I was given five pages of instructions, and told to purchase a box of magical pills and a container of powder to be mixed with a gallon of sports drink. The first part of the prep work entailed fasting for 24 hours. This was very difficult. I've been eating several times a day since Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House, and it has gotten to be a bit of a habit. But temporarily suspending my "every two-hour" feeding schedule was nothing compared to phase two of the prep work. The instructions were very simple. I was to mix the powder with the sports drink, take four of the magic pills, and then start drinking a glass of the concoction every 10 minutes until it was gone. I drank a glass, and it tasted terrible. Soon, however, the palatability of the special elixir would be the least of my problems. Without going into detail, I will tell you that for the next four hours, I pretty much set up camp in the little room with the porcelain chair. The next morning, I got up and repeated the process. By the time my appointment came around, I felt like a washcloth that had been completely wrung out.
The people at the hospital were very friendly. I was escorted to a private area where I put on a gown that would have fit perfectly if I was the size of Barbie. Next, I waited for the nurse to prepare me for the big show. Eventually, I was wheeled into the colonoscopy room. I lay on my side and a TV was set up so that I had something to watch while the doctor took care of business. Unfortunately, I wasn't given the remote, and I was forced to watch some cavern exploration show I assumed was on the National Geographic channel. It took a moment before I realized the program was actually "Journey to the Center of Mark's Bowels." And it wasn't very pleasant. But there was light at the end of the tunnel. I think it was light reflecting off my tonsils. As the credits began to roll, they wheeled me back to my private area for recovery.
I didn’t get a chance to take a selfie during the procedure, but the doctor was kind enough to give me an 8x10 glossy photo of my insides. Not to brag or anything, but I really do have a nice-looking colon. In fact, it’s so nice, I think next Wednesday I’ll go back to the retail store and use the senior discount to buy a frame for my beautiful picture.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.