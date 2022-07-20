As any Vermont homeowner can tell you, there is a very short window of time between when you complain about having to shovel the driveway and when you shift gears and complain about having to mow the lawn. Recently, as I walked to the shed, I found myself thinking fondly back to that time just a few weeks ago when I would be reaching for a shovel instead of firing up the mower.

Homeowners face major differences dealing with falling snow and dealing with growing grass. With snow, you wait until it stops coming down, and then go outside and clear your driveway with the main goal of not experiencing frostbite or having a heart attack. Once you are done, you go back indoors, take a fistful of ibuprofen, put an ice pack on your back, and live with the false hope it won’t snow again until next winter. More often than not, the next day you get an additional foot of the white stuff and have to start the process all over again.

