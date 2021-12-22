The Chinese Zodiac assigns various animals to represent calendar years. Based on news stories of people breaking competition rules during the past 12 months, it might be appropriate to designate 2021 the year of the Cheetah.
Let’s start with a tale of card playing. Contract bridge is a game enjoyed by our parents and their friends in the ’60s and ’70s while we were outside jousting with sharpened sticks, having rock fights and playing in traffic.
Bridge has evolved from a casual game to a competitive sport with organized leagues, a national association and even a professional level. Contract bridge is played by partners sitting opposite each other working together to score points based on the cards in their hands. If a player knows what his or her teammate has, the duo gains a huge advantage over the competition. Back in the day, flares, smoke signals and the use of semaphore were all banned from the game, and cheating was almost nonexistent.
The pandemic forced bridge players online and suddenly, cheating became effortless, and prevalent. According to reports, hundreds of complaints of cheating in 2021 have been filed with the various contract bridge organizations.
The online deceivers have returned to in-person play, and bridge could potentially evolve from a contract game to a contact sport. Officials are concerned about the future competitions.
“If we don’t do something for the survival of the game, it’s going to die with us,” said A.J. Stephani of the American Contract Bridge League.
In the Old West, if you were suspected of cheating at cards, you were shot. While bridge hasn’t regressed to gunplay (yet), deceit has had a detrimental effect on the game. At the World National Team Championships, 30 teams forfeited when faced with the prospect of playing against an Italian player accused of cheating.
Luckily, the forfeiting teams were able to find openings and compete in the Go Fish World Championships, but suffice to say, contract bridge is falling down.
And speaking of Go Fish, our next story of cheating occurred in August at a bass-fishing tournament at Caddo Lake in Louisiana. The event, organized to help local foster children, was called “Reelin’ for Kids.” Unfortunately, two childish competitors were more concerned with Reelin’ for Cash and decided to cheat to pick up the $1,500 first prize.
Competitors Hunter Moss, 24, and Phillip Purcell, 30, determined they could increase their odds of winning by switching the fish they caught during the tournament for larger ones they had landed earlier in the week. The pair kept the bogus bass alive in a basket at a nearby dock, and then retrieved them and turned them in at weigh-in time. It is not clear if the fish were complicit in the scam, which was exposed when someone overheard a largemouth bass blabbing about the swap. Moss and Purcell each face a potential $3,000 fine and one year in jail for contest fraud.
The final outrageous example of cheating in 2021 took place in Dubai. The Associated Press reported that Saudi authorities conducted their biggest ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that receive Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups.
When I first read about this, my outrage was overshadowed by suspicions of there actually being such a thing as a camel beauty contest. The concept seemed as likely as banana slug racing. Additional research determined this is an actual event.
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, invites breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for $66 million in prize money. The very strict rules state that Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic alterations to make the camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Jurors decide the winner based on the shape of the camels’ head, necks, humps, postures and dress.
After reading about this pageant, I was filled with questions. Exactly where does one get a camel dress, anyway? Are hump implants prohibited? And most importantly, who decides what an attractive camel looks like?
The fact is, if there is competition and a set of rules, someone is going to come along and try to cheat. This year, Saudi authorities discovered dozens of breeders had stretched out the lips and noses of camels, used hormones to boost the beasts’ muscles, inflated body parts with rubber bands, used fillers to relax their faces, and injected their heads and lips with Botox to make them bigger (the camels’ heads and lips, not the breeders’ heads and lips). Apparently, at this point, there are so many sexy camels parading around the oasis, it’s hard to determine who isn’t cheating.
In the Chinese Zodiac, the ox represents honesty. I’d like to conclude this column by saying good riddance, 2021; here’s hoping 2022 is the Year of the Ox.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.