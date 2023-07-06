I’ve done some calculations and determined that, considering the amount of time I have wasted over the years, I must actually be quite a bit older than the 63 years of age indicated by my driver’s license.
I conservatively estimate that, during my lifetime, I have squandered a total of the following amounts of time:
As a child, worrying about my hair growing back after a bad haircut — two years.
As an adult, worrying about my hair growing back, period — 42 years.
Waiting behind school buses picking up children — three years.
Trying to remember passwords — two years.
Trying to create new passwords that contain the required criteria of a combination of at least 38 characters consisting of a minimum of one uppercase letter, one lower case letter, one number, one punctuation mark, one emoji, one hieroglyphic and one element from the Periodic Table of the Elements — three years.
Waiting for a certain Nigerian prince to use the money I sent to help him get out of the country, so I can collect my reward — 11 years.
Watching hours-long sporting events where my favorite team loses — two years.
Waiting for pictures to upload when I got my first home computer — one year.
Using my first home computer to perform important tasks like preparing my tax return, balancing my checkbook and keeping track of finances — 25 minutes.
Playing solitaire on my first home computer — three years.
Convincing my friend that Harry Potter is a fictional character — one year.
Writing letters to Santa Claus — three years.
Resetting the clocks on my appliances after the power goes out — one year.
Reading conspiracy theories on the internet — three years.
Waiting for my eyesight to improve as a result of eating bushels of carrots as a child — 40 years.
Waiting for summer to arrive in Vermont — 34 years.
Waiting to be mistaken for George Clooney — 25 years.
Working on a response to give to a person if I’m ever mistaken for George Clooney — 25 years.
Writing completed tasks on my daily to-do list so that I can cross them off — one year.
Waiting for water to boil when making pasta — two years.
Trying to convince a neighbor that professional wrestling isn’t real — one year.
Talking to my imaginary friend — 23 years.
Listening to “help” options offered by automated answering machines — one-and-a-half years.
Filling out emergency contact and personal information forms during doctor visits — two years.
Looking for reading glasses around the house — two years.
Looking for reading glasses that are on my head — four years.
Trying to open the hood of my car to add wiper fluid — six months.
Regretting eating an entire bag of chips — two years.
Staring into the refrigerator, waiting for something to start to look appetizing — two years.
Deciding where to go once I decide to eat out — two years.
Waiting for service when going out to eat — four years.
Trying to fold fitted sheets — three years.
Trying to open new ibuprofen containers after wrestling with fitted sheets — one-and-a-half years.
Going back and checking to see if I locked the door when leaving the house — two years.
Trying to remember the name of the person I’m speaking to during a conversation — one year.
Just as dogs have their own scale used to gauge age (one human year equals seven dog years), I think humans should have a scale for age based on how much time we’ve wasted. With this thought in mind, I have created a formula which factors in experiences to give a person a more accurate assessment of his or her true age.
It’s really quite simple. All you do is take the time you have frittered away over the years, subtract time spent sleeping and eating, divide by the number of children who have lived in the house, multiply by the average highway mileage of your current vehicle, square the circumference of your head (in centimeters), reverse the last two digits, take away 17.3, and then double the number. Using this simple calculation, I have determined that, rather than being 63 years old, I must be at least 119 years old.
Maria Branyas Morera, of Catalonia, Spain, is currently considered to be the oldest living person in the world at 116; however, I am on the phone now with the folks at the Guinness Book of World Records to have them correct their information. I have been on hold for 45 minutes already, but the time is going by quickly. I’ve been watching YouTube videos of cats chasing laser pointers.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.