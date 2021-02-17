The days are getting longer, and March is almost here. Believe it or not, soon we will be engaged in warm weather outdoor activities.
Last spring, at the start of the pandemic, I was anxious to get out of the house and go for a hike with the hopes of enjoying nature, breathing in the fresh air, and seeing birds, squirrels and other wildlife.
I remember prior to my excursion talking to a friend in town. Apparently, this guy had been mountain biking in the woods nearby when he came upon a large black bear and her three cubs. He managed to avoid a confrontation with the mother bear and get out of the area quickly, but admitted it was a scary situation. Once the smelling salts cleared my head, and I began to regain consciousness, my friend helped me up and asked if I was ok.
“There are bears in Northfield?” I asked incredulously.
“Sure,” he said. “There are plenty of bears around here.”
As I was making new plans for a life spent entirely indoors, I remembered words of wisdom espoused by my old high school football coach. “Boys,” he would say, “don’t ever snap towels at someone’s butt. You could take out a chunk of flesh.” An even more relevant piece of advice he gave was, “Always face your fears.”
Next, I thought about an old joke where two chaps are hiking in the woods and encounter several bear cubs. As soon as they see the cubs, they hear a deep growl and look up to see an angry mother bear charging right at them. The one guy immediately reaches into his backpack, pulls out a pair of sneakers, and begins to put them on. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” his friend says. “You don’t think you can outrun that bear, do you?” The man responds, “I don’t have to outrun the bear. All I have to do is outrun you.” This gave me an idea. In order to face my fears and walk in the woods without worrying about being attacked by a bear, all I had to do was find someone to hike with who was slower than me. Unfortunately, as evident by a long history of road-race results, there aren’t many people in Vermont I can outrun.
As luck would have it, just prior to starting a search for an out-of-state partner, another buddy coming off a recent knee injury sustained skiing said he wanted to go for a hike and asked if I would join him. Not one to take unnecessary chances, I performed the added precaution of looking up bear safety on the internet.
On the day of our hike, we met at the head of a local trail. The main thing I learned from my research was bears don’t like to be surprised. You are supposed to make as much noise as possible to alert them of your presence. I came prepared. I had so many noise-making items tied to my person I looked like a gold miner’s pack mule. My friend had his own take on my appearance.
“You look like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins,” he observed.
“Don’t be silly,” I said as I tightened the strap on the bass drum so I could reach the cymbal. “Did you pack any sneakers?” I asked.
“Of course not, why?”
“Just curious,” I said.
“Why don’t you leave some of this stuff here?” he suggested.
We compromised. I kept the jingle bells on my boots and got permission to make any sort of vocal sounds I deemed necessary. I opted for singing show tunes. The trail was well-marked and easy to walk. I was halfway through the second act of “West Side Story” when we stopped for a break. My partner seemed tense and his furrowed brow looked in need of a Botox injection.
“Everything OK?” I asked.
“Do you know any other music?” he inquired.
“Sure. How about songs from ‘Annie Get Your Gun?’”
“Never mind. Do you have a granola bar? I’m famished.”
“Left them in the car,” I informed him. “They attract bears.”
This news caused a noticeable increase in my friend’s stress level. He took a deep breath. “OK, could I have some of your water?”
“There isn’t any.”
“Bears can’t smell water! Don’t tell me you left the water behind because of the bears!”
“Don’t be silly. I drank it. I was parched from all this singing. Come on, join in, ‘There’s no business like show business ….’”
A few hours later we completed the hike and returned to our cars. I had a good time, but honestly, walking in the woods to commune with nature and observe wildlife seemed overrated. I didn’t see a single critter. Not even a chipmunk.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
