April 24 was National Bucket List Day, a time to remember it’s never too late to set new goals, try new things, and pursue your dreams. Since becoming aware of this designated date, I have been thinking about my own bucket list. I have decided one thing I would like to do in my lifetime would be to win an athletic endeavor competing against my peers.

I enjoy running. I ran my first race at the age of 48 and have completed 75 since that time. Unfortunately, while this feat has resulted in an impressive collection of T-shirts, I typically cross the finish line behind several hundred other runners and have never experienced stepping onto the victory podium.

