April 24 was National Bucket List Day, a time to remember it’s never too late to set new goals, try new things, and pursue your dreams. Since becoming aware of this designated date, I have been thinking about my own bucket list. I have decided one thing I would like to do in my lifetime would be to win an athletic endeavor competing against my peers.
I enjoy running. I ran my first race at the age of 48 and have completed 75 since that time. Unfortunately, while this feat has resulted in an impressive collection of T-shirts, I typically cross the finish line behind several hundred other runners and have never experienced stepping onto the victory podium.
It is obvious that to scratch first place honors off my bucket list, I am going to have to find a new sport and venue. Recently, I read about the National Senior Games in mid-July in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To qualify for these games, an athlete must be at least 50 years of age. I nailed this requirement over a decade ago. Now I just have to choose an event and prepare to collect my medal.
As I pondered the competition options, my mind turned to my athletic endeavors as a teenager. When I was growing up, my parents insisted my four siblings and I take part in extracurricular activities. One year I went out for the school swim team. Five minutes into the first practice, it became apparent that this sport entailed crazy, difficult undertakings, like swimming, and I wanted to quit. But this was not going to happen. Whether to teach a “life lesson” or reduce the population of her offspring to a more manageable number, my mother insisted I remain on the team the rest of the season.
Suffice it to say, with great effort, I did survive that winter; and my therapist feels, with more work, I should eventually get over the trauma caused by three months of floundering between the surface and the bottom of a highly chlorinated pool.
The following year, I decided to participate in a “dry land” sport. Initially, I wanted to play basketball. As it turns out, I was much better at sinking in the pool than sinking baskets, and I got cut after the first day of tryouts.
Next, I signed up for wrestling. During the first practice, the coach explained the general concept of wrestling. “It comes down to this, boys,” he said. “You just hold your opponent’s shoulders against the mat for three seconds. This is called a ‘pin.’ Once you pin him, you win the match.”
I remember thinking this was going to be easy. And I wouldn’t even have to wear my arm floaties.
We paired off with other teammates of our approximate weight and were instructed to wrestle. One very important aspect of wrestling the coach neglected to mention was the act of “pinning” your opponent was going to be difficult since your opponent would be trying to pin you at the same time.
I lasted almost four seconds before I found myself on my back staring up at the lights, with my nose in my fellow wrestler’s armpit. At this moment, I determined it was going to be another long season.
Compounding the issue of my being a terrible wrestler was the fact my training partner sweat like a lawn sprinkler and saved washing his workout clothes for federal holidays. By the end of the first week of practice, my sense of smell was forever compromised.
I would like to say I became a better wrestler as the weeks progressed, but it isn’t true. I spent most of that winter looking at the ceilings of gymnasiums all around central New Jersey.
During our last competition, somehow, I won a match. Suddenly, I was filled with false hope, thinking maybe I could be successful in this sport. The next summer, seeing another opportunity to get me out of the house, my parents sent me to wrestling camp. This experience allowed me to keep the fantasy of becoming good on the mats alive. I learned the moves, practiced hard and was disciplined in my training. Unfortunately, when the next wresting season began, I remained miserable.
And now, 45 years later, with an unjustifiable sense of confidence, I was about to write “Wrestling Redemption Day” on my bucket list. And then I learned wrestling is not one of the sports offered at the National Senior Games. However, there is one sport on the list of events I believe I can dominate. Make sure to look for me on the winner’s podium in Pittsburgh with the other power walkers.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
