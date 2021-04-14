If there is anything editors and lovers of the written word dislike more than a cliche, it’s the incorrect use of a word in a sentence. It drives them up a wall. Homophones are words that have the same sound as other words, but are spelled differently and have different meanings. Writers should avoid homophones like the plague.
An interesting aspect of homophones is a story can be written with an abundance of misused words which will be obvious to a reader; however, if the article is read aloud to another person, it will sound like a normal column. It’s word magic!
Just for grins and giggles, try reading the entry below to a friend, family member or favorite pet and you’ll see what I am talking about. Here we go …
Ewe are reeding the work of a whys felloe hoo nose how two right. If eye may bee aloud, eyed like the chants two explain how eye due it.
Every other weak, eye sit around the how’s, prop up my feat and stair at the sealing waiting four incite, ore a visit from the mews. Sometimes eye will serf the web four ideas.
Eye am knot going two mints words; it can bee hard two no what two right. Sum thymes eye get righters bloc and am fit two bee tide. It makes me want two pull the few hares left awn my bawled head until it hertz. Four example, this wasn’t a good knight four righting. Eye eight a large Sunday four desert witch maid my close (and especially my genes) seam titer. Eye felt sew phat eye couldn’t concentrate and had two take a brake and dew sum exorcise awn the stationery bike.
When righters bloc strikes, eye am knot two worried, because eye no a theme four a column can come two me at any thyme.
Eye may think of something two a dress when eye am inn the car. (If this happens, eye put the peddle two the meddle, and beet it home two the computer two right the topic down before it slips my mined.)
An idea also may come two me after eye have tide my shoo. Oar write before eye bye serial at the store. Oar when eye am waying myself awn the scale. Oar when eye take off my sox two give my tows sum heir. Oar when eye am getting sum son awn the beech and sipping a few bruise. Oar when eye am in the middle of a lessen four an online coarse. Eye could spend ours sighting moor examples, butt eye due knot want two boar ewe.
It is fortunate that eye am knot given assignments four my work. My editors have grate trussed in me, witch makes my hart sore. Sum thymes eye can bee to wordy. Ones my editor said he wood like two titan my peace up a bit. Eye tolled hymn eye understood. Hay, their is know knead two waist spays.
Most daze aisle right about whatever eye chews, weather it’s a true story about currant events, ore an essay witch moor closely resembles a ferry tail. Naturally, eye fined absurdity two bee lodes of fun. Eye am especially partial two using a pun witch makes a reeder grown; oar using an offal tern of a frays. Eye am knot won two take the hire ground. If eye see a chants two get a ryes out of my audience eye gopher the cheep laugh. As ewe might have guest, eye can bee pretty corny, two. Eye don’t holed back. Awn occasion, eye will tea up a gag four what eye am shore will bee a sighed splitting laugh, and the joke missus. Inn fact, sum wisecracks that make cents two me totally balm.
The columns eye have pend are pact with wit. Very humerus, if eye may say sew, myself. Eye take reel pried in my work, and eye have received prays and complements four my pros. Sum of yew have even scent correspondents two offer a kind whirred.
Eye would like two clothes bye acknowledging that today’s essay was a ridiculous exorcise in silliness, and it may knot have been everyone’s cup of tee. Eye promise two come two my census in thyme four a moor normal column next weak. In the meantime, pleas don’t reign awn my parade.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.