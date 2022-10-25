As long as humans have been on the planet Earth, people have tried to find ways to gain an unfair edge when engaged in competitive endeavors. Anyone who does believe cheating has been around since early man need only to watch an episode of the historically accurate Flintstones television show. Whenever Fred is seen bowling, he blatantly steps over the foul line to deliver the ball down the lane. While cheating has been around for thousands of years, it seems as if it is becoming more prevalent lately.

Last month, it was reported two participants in a fishing tournament in Ohio were caught trying to pull one over on the other competitors. Jake Runyan and Chase Comisky of Cleveland were taking part in the Lake Erie walleye competition. At the end of the day, when officials were weighing the gentlemen’s catch, they noticed something fishy besides the walleyes. Apparently, each of the entries submitted by Runyan and Comisky weighed more than your average fourth-grade child. After investigating, it was determined the contestants had stuffed lead weights into their fish to make them heavier and win the prize money.

