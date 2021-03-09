As a kindergarten teacher and mom, I see the benefits of high-quality child care.
For 7 years, I have taught kindergarten students in Vermont and for 7 years, I have watched all kinds of incredible students walk through my door. My students come from a variety of cultures, families and experiences before they come to me.
As a kindergarten teacher, I know it is my job to meet my students where they are. I know how much a student’s prior experiences can affect who they are when they come to kindergarten. Attending a high-quality child care program is an experience that has a positive impact on student readiness. When faced with a classroom of 17 students, I am struck by the different learning opportunities afforded to them in their early years. I can see the impact.
All children should have access to high-quality, affordable child care before they enter kindergarten. Early childhood education provides opportunities to interact with peers, learn school-based routines and to build emerging literacy and numeracy skills. These students come to kindergarten with a strong foundation for their teachers to build upon. That foundation matters. Imagine if every child had that same strong foundation. The impact would be tremendous.
I’m not just a teacher; I’m a parent to a 4-year-old as well. My family is fortunate to have a place where our daughter can thrive and develop. When I drop her off, I know that she is not just safe, but she also gains the skills to help prepare her for her next steps. I want every family to have this experience.
Unfortunately, too many children don’t have access to high-quality child care because families either can’t find it or can’t afford it. At the same time, qualified early childhood educators often can’t afford to stay in the field. All of this needs to change.
Any family searching for child care knows that options are limited. If a family is lucky enough to have a quality child care option in their area, there is most likely a waitlist. Even if the family gets on the waitlist, there is no guarantee that a spot will open up. The demand is too high and until we invest in child care, Vermont will not be able to meet the needs of all families.
If a family is lucky enough to get a spot for their child, then comes the issue of affordability. High-quality child care is a valuable commodity and like anything of value, there is a price. Many Vermont families cannot afford it, with some families spending up to 30% of their household income on child care even with financial assistance.
All Vermont children deserve a strong start; it shouldn’t depend on luck or how much money a family has. Early childhood education is the strong start all Vermont children need.
Vermont needs an equitable, sustainable early childhood education system that prepares all our children for success. That’s why I’m proud to be part of Vermont’s growing movement calling for high-quality, affordable child care. Will you join us? Visit letsgrowkids.org to find out how you can get involved.
Rachel Aldrich-Whalen lives in Barre.
