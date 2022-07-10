As we have all seen in the last few weeks and months, there has been an increase in low-level crimes in the city and region. Of particular note, shoplifting, car break-ins, thefts, robberies, etc. I am sure there are many reasons folks can come up with for these increases. We have the on-going hotel issues with the “homeless population,” the continuing drug abuse issues, the breakdown of families and the lack of respect for rules and regulations in society in general. And, of course, the negative consequences of the pandemic.
I cannot argue that all of these contribute to the current state of affairs. As well as our staffing crisis at the Rutland City Police Department. I offer this one main culprit leading to this law-breaking conduct we’re seeing in our city and across Vermont. I lay the blame directly at the feet of the Vermont state legislature. And the statutes and policies that these officials have advocated and put in place over the last few years. As we know, and the bad guys know too, there are no consequences for any of the bad behavior we are all experiencing.
My hats off to the Rutland City Police Department and law enforcement in general, for doing the hard work, day in and day out, with sometimes little support, only to see the same criminals back out on the street later that day or the next day after being arrested. And many times, the arrest is on very serious charges.
Folks, something has to change. I am fully aware of what’s going on in our community and on our streets. We are doing all we can on the law enforcement side, but we need help. I call on our legislators, all who are running for office this November, to state their positions on these crucial public safety issues, and vow, if elected, to address the needed changes in the next legislative session.
Communities such as Rutland are struggling to attract new residents and new businesses. We will not be successful until we can provide a safe, welcoming environment for everyone looking to call our community home. I encourage everyone to think about these issues as you go to vote for candidates who vow to strengthen our bail laws and support legislation that toughens up our statutes, that produce real consequences for breaking the law. If you break the law, you should pay for your crimes. That’s the change that we really need.
David Allaire is the mayor of the city of Rutland.
