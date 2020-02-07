I would like to take a minute of your time and ask that you consider voting ‘yes’ on Bond Article 1 on the Rutland City ballot on March 3. Bond Article 1 requests permission to bond for $5 million of infrastructure work on our roads and sidewalks.
We all know the condition of our streets and sidewalks. They are awful. Our harsh winter weather, constant freeze and thaw cycles, heavy traffic loads and inadequate funding for many years, are some of the major contributors that have got us to the point where we are today.
The city of Rutland has made significant upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure over the last 10-15 years. There is still much more work to be done which will take years to accomplish.
In light of the progress made in these areas, now seems to be the proper time to start catching up on the ever deteriorating condition of our above ground infrastructure. If we wait, costs will increase, and the problem will only get worse. We have proposed, with direct consultation with our city engineers, to invest $4 million in streets and $1 million in sidewalks. This approach will give us a significant jumpstart on addressing the needs, with the plan to spend the funds over a five-year span. We plan to borrow the money in two installments, in order to minimize the cost to taxpayers. Interest rates are low, and borrowing money for infrastructure projects at this time is both prudent and appropriate. If the whole amount was borrowed at once, the expected impact to taxpayers with a house assessed at $150,000 would be $45 per year or $11.25 a quarter. Since the plan is to borrow $2.5 million initially, the impact would be half that, or $22.50 per year. These amounts will decrease over the course of the bond.
I want to go back to last year’s Town Meeting Day Election. The one overwhelming message I heard at the polls on the day I was re-elected was to please do something about the condition of the roads and sidewalks. This proposed bond is a direct result of that message, which I received loud and clear.
For the last two years, the municipal budget presented to the voters has either been flat with no increase, or has had a modest increase of 2.8%. In addition, water and sewer rates have remained stable for several years with no increases. We have worked hard to keep spending increases to a minimum to ensure we remain fiscally responsible with city taxpayer funds. The strong interest for better streets and sidewalks, coupled with low interest rates and our ability to keep the municipal budget in check over the last couple of years, makes now the right time to propose a bond for above ground infrastructure.
One last thing. As we continue to build on the success of our marketing campaign designed to bring new folks into town to live and work, we want to be able to demonstrate to our prospective residents that our city recognizes the importance of keeping up with its infrastructure and is doing everything it can to provide a safe environment for our pedestrians, bikers and motorists. Maintaining city streets and sidewalks in a good and safe condition is critically important to forming positive first impressions by everyone who visits our community.
I ask that you vote ‘yes’ on Bond Article 1 on the Rutland City ballot.
David Allaire is the mayor of Rutland City.
