I write this letter in order to communicate with Rutland City residents about the recent spike in drug-related violence and crime we are experiencing here in our city. The recent events are the number-one issue facing our city. Public safety is paramount to doing almost anything else to positively move our city forward.
I meet with our police chief daily. Our police department is doing heroic work. We are constantly communicating with our federal and state partners. I know they are exploring strategies to address these issues, but unfortunately, these strategies and investigations take time.
My message has been, and continues to be, we need help now. We can’t do it alone.
In my view, there are two main reasons for this increase in crime recently: The hotel program that houses hundreds of people from all over the state and country, that were never vetted, and are running roughshod over our community. The hotel program must come to an end. The second is the policy of no-bail or low-bail for repeat offenders, who are back out on the street before the ink is dry on their court documents.
Ultimately, we need the Vermont state Legislature to end the hotel program and develop a long-term strategy and policy for the legitimate homeless population. The freeloaders must go, and the bad guys must go to jail, be held accountable and face consequences for their actions. Same goes for the bail laws, they need to change, to hold pre- and post-trial for the repeat offenders who are a threat to the community. You commit the crime, you do the time.
I also want you all to know that this is the top of my agenda and I have testified in Montpelier, talked to the board of aldermen and any and all groups that I can about this, in the last two to three weeks:
— On Jan. 12, at Project VISION with state officials, focusing mostly on the hotels.
— On Jan. 16, on WVMT Radio with over half of Vermont as my audience.
— On Jan. 18, in Montpelier in front of the Rutland County legislative delegation.
— On Jan. 30, I spoke in front of the Chamber Legislative Breakfast, with a room full of businessmen and women and legislators and told them public safety is the number-one concern facing Rutland.
— Earlier this month, I went on the statewide TV show, “Vote for Vermont,” with Patricia McDonald and focused on public safety in Rutland, as well.
— And finally, at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 17, under “Communications from the Mayor,” I highlighted the seriousness of the issues with public safety and my attempts to address it.
I list all of this to let you, the community, know that I am doing all I can and trying to leave no stone unturned. I will not rest until this situation is addressed. The city of Rutland cannot do this alone, we need help and support from the state. But we, as a community, need to stand together, as I know you all have and will, and fight back the scourge of drug addiction and lawlessness.
If you see something, say something. I cannot stress this enough. Call the police. Call my office. We are in this together. I have fought for this community my whole life and I will continue to until my last breath. Thank you all.
David Allaire is the mayor of Rutland City.
