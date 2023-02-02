I write this letter in order to communicate with Rutland City residents about the recent spike in drug-related violence and crime we are experiencing here in our city. The recent events are the number-one issue facing our city. Public safety is paramount to doing almost anything else to positively move our city forward.

I meet with our police chief daily. Our police department is doing heroic work. We are constantly communicating with our federal and state partners. I know they are exploring strategies to address these issues, but unfortunately, these strategies and investigations take time.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.