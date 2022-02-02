As we continue to navigate the ups and downs of the latest variant of COVID-19. I’d like to talk a little about the state of our great little city, and look forward with as much enthusiasm as I can muster.
You know, looking at the bigger picture, we, in Rutland, are in a much better place than we might think. Yes, we have challenges, who doesn’t? But think about this: Our city finances are strong. We continue to work on the city’s infrastructure. We paved more streets in the past two years and have worked and will continue to work on our water and sewer infrastructure. My administration is working collaboratively with the Board of Aldermen to debate and decide how to best use once-in-a-lifetime ARPA mosney to address the many needs of the city of Rutland. Of note, we debate, we decide, and we move on.
My hope is the soon-to-be newly elected School Board will take notice and move the schools forward. Violent crime is almost nonexistent. Yes, we have had a recent rash of robberies, thefts and property crimes. But, again, compared to other communities, the grass is not always greener. Real estate continues to be a hot commodity, residential and commercial. New young families are moving here; maybe not as many as we’d like, but they are coming.
Back to ARPA funding for a minute. Two of the requests are for projects that are potentially transformational for the city. The Paramount Theatre’s renovation and upgrade of the adjacent Richardson Building will continue to bring large numbers of folks downtown. The number of (nightly shows) will increase, the number of people will increase, therefore benefiting restaurants, retail and the city with increased tax receipts through rooms and meals revenues, etc. Also, the Hub, presently being renovated at the Opera House, a center for micro-businesses and remote office space, will bring new life and workers to Merchants Row and downtown. These spaces are the wave of the future.
Let me conclude this small snapshot of where we are. This sounds like a re-election pitch, which it is not, as I am not up this year. I write this to convey to our residents that, as we navigate our lives through this pandemic, and hopefully soon-to-be post-COVID, we have much to be thankful for. We continue to be a generous, giving community: the blood drives, WSYB Christmas Fund, food drives. We always show our best and continue to help our neighbors in their time of need.
Thank you all for taking the time to read this. Better days are coming.
David Allaire is mayor of Rutland City.
