I write this article as a follow-up to my op-ed recently highlighting the issue of public safety in the city of Rutland.

My message was, and continues to be, that addressing public safety, the hotel issues, and low-level crime, including thefts, shoplifting and burglary, remains the number-one concern for our community. However, there are numerous other great things happening in our community and I’d like to lay out what I hope to achieve in the next two years.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.