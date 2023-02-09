I write this article as a follow-up to my op-ed recently highlighting the issue of public safety in the city of Rutland.
My message was, and continues to be, that addressing public safety, the hotel issues, and low-level crime, including thefts, shoplifting and burglary, remains the number-one concern for our community. However, there are numerous other great things happening in our community and I’d like to lay out what I hope to achieve in the next two years.
As you might recall, when I was first elected, this city was divided and angry over refugees and issues at the fire department. I brought the city together and focused on getting things done. Some of those things included building a new community swimming pool, opening the Center Street Marketplace, purchasing the Athletic Center and opening the Rutland Recreation Community Center at the College of St. Joseph campus. We doubled our paving and sidewalk work with the successful passage of a $5 million bond, all the while putting forth responsible budgets with little-to-no increases in property taxes and water and sewer rates.
My plan for the next two years is to continue to build on these successes and continue to work collaboratively with the Board of Alderman to move projects forward.
On March 7, voters will be asked to approve $7.8 million bonds to continue our successful paving and sidewalk program, as well as continuing to address underground infrastructure in a thoughtful and reasonable manner. Voters will also be asked to approve the initiation of a local option tax of 1%, by amending our charter. We have come to a point where we need an outside revenue source to provide funds for the Capital Improvement Fund, pension deficit, and much-needed property tax relief. The local option tax has been successful in many communities throughout Vermont, including Rutland Town, and I firmly believe will be here the city of Rutland.
In addition, my administration is working and involved with meetings with a housing ad-hoc committee to look at strategies for increasing housing opportunities in the city, with all major players at the table. We are focused and working on a tax increment financing (TIF) district to be located in the city, to initiate, develop and redevelop derelict and underused properties such as the Lynda Lee building on State Street, as well as other buildings throughout the city. This effort takes time but has my full support and great forward momentum.
There are projects to redesign Center Street, and I hope to also possibly include Merchants Row in the future. The Paramount Theatre is about to undergo a multi-million-dollar upgrade. There is talk and work behind the scenes of a possible hotel, much needed, in The Pit. And with the recent opening of The Hub on Merchants Row, a remote working space, there is potential to bring dozens of new workers downtown and hopefully more. Let us not forget about Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s plan to move to Merchants Row, virtually doubling their space and providing children and families the opportunity to grow and prosper in beautiful downtown Rutland.
So you can see we have big plans for the next two years. Many of these initiatives are underway under my leadership. The headlines need to focus on these positive plans moving forward and address the public safety issues collectively here, and with the continued pressure on our state Legislature, to tighten up the bail laws and put together a plan for the legitimately homeless population and end the hotel program once and for all.
Finally, and most importantly, please vote. Either by requesting an absentee ballot from our clerk’s office, or in person at the polls on March 7.
David W. Allaire is mayor of Rutland City.
