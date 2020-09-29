I am writing this editorial to encourage Rutland City voters to vote Yes on Article 1, which you will find on the back page of your ballot that is part of the General Election on Nov. 3.
Early voting has begun, so I ask city residents to consider this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a facility which will serve community members of all ages for decades to come. Of course, I am talking about the CSJ gymnasium and associated fields located at the eastern end of the property.
This last year, the building has seen hundreds, if not thousands, of folks walk through the doors to enjoy the gym, the meeting rooms and other benefits the facility has to offer.
Last winter, the gym hosted Rutland High School home basketball games after some vandalism at the Keefe Gym kept them from playing there. Dave Wolk, acting superintendent of schools, and I entered into an agreement to allow the use of the gym and share costs of operating during that period of time. It was a win for the kids, and a big win for the community.
Since last November, Kim Peters and her staff for the recreation department have done a stellar job of operating the facility. The venue has been a place to facilitate numerous recreation programs for our community’s residents, young and old alike.
Recently, the gym is being used as a hub for children of essential workers through a collaboration with the state of Vermont.
Important in all of this is that a company, Heartland Inc., has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Heritage Family Credit Union to build a $40 million assisted living facility on the grounds of the CSJ campus.
What this all means is that the potential is before us to transform what could have been an abandoned, deserted property into a vibrant, multi-use facility which would see huge benefits for the taxpayers and the residents of the city of Rutland for years to come.
I understand no one wants to pay more taxes. I don’t either. My administration has worked overtime to keep municipal taxes level and this last year, a slight decrease. This bond, if passed, would increase a taxpayer’s bill by $14 a year on a house valued at $150,000. The return on this investment is immeasurable.
Real estate in the area is booming. The Stay to Stay program has seen success in enticing new families to move to the area. When the hospital recruits for new doctors, or companies look for new employees, the community needs to market and highlight our great school system, natural beauty and recreational opportunities for people of all ages.
The Community Center will be an important part of the success and future of the greater Rutland region and more importantly, Rutland city itself.
I urge voters of Rutland city to vote “yes” on Article 1.
David Allaire is Rutland City’s mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.