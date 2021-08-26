It is easy to laugh at Don Chioffi. I would ignore him completely if he were not an elected official in my hometown.
But reading his latest rant in the Herald has forced me to respond. Mr. Chioffi’s history lesson is purely made up in a reality all his own. I agree with Mr. Chioffi that radical Islam is a threat to the enlightened western world, of which I am a proud member. The liberal principles of equality, human rights and the separation of church and state are at grave risk if radical Islam were to have a great influence on America.
Had Mr. Chioffi only left his comments to his personal feelings about Vietnam and his fear of radical Islam, I would let this go. But he goes on to tell us President Obama gave billions to Iran and Iran now has the nuclear bomb. He states Obama settled millions of Iranians in this country as radical refugees. Don knows at his core that Obama is a sympathizer of radical Islam and probably Muslim himself. And Mr. Chioffi has his eyes wide open when he states Obama armed our enemies with billions of dollars of military equipment. Fascinating.
So here are the facts:
The money that went to Iran was their frozen assets returned. We gave them nothing.
The deal Obama (and every other western country) did with Iran prevented them from getting a nuclear weapon. They still do not have one.
Millions of radical Iranians in this country — where, Don? Under your bed?
Questioning a man’s religion? Thirty years of attending a Baptist church is not good enough for you? In your world, was Obama praying over the Koran when he ordered the bullets that ripped through Osama Bin Laden?
A few more facts:
You seem to forget that 12 of the 20 years we were in Afghanistan were under two Republican presidents, George Walker Bush and Donald John Trump. I know you like using all three names when referring to presidents.
And it was Mr. Trump who sat down with the Taliban and negotiated surrender to take place in May 2021 — Donald Trump, the draft dodger for whom you voted.
A sane conversation about what beliefs should be held to be a good American is welcome by me, but when elected officials spew such garbage and have it printed in the press, it must be called out. Mr. Chioffi is one-fifth of Rutland Town’s governing Select Board. My goodness.
Philip Allen lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.