First, I would like to thank the members of the school board all for their service to our schools and our children. I know it is often a thankless and very time consuming job, and I truly appreciate the work they do on behalf of our schools.
Second, I wish to voice strong support of voting no in response to the motion to restore the previous Rutland Raiders name and mascot. I find the notion of returning to the old mascot after so much work in what I see as a forward direction this year, a major step backwards and a regression. I think it’s critically important to see all angles of the issue and to consider how the mascot as it stands and at its roots is an example of cultural appropriation, rather than celebration.
The argument for changing the mascot can be seen as rather simple if it is articulated as the “right thing to do” given the fact as a society we have evolved, are capable of critical thinking, and can find ways to do, and be, better and more inclusive. When met with objections from those who feel it’s “not a big deal” or they “have never thought of the Raider name as anything negative having to do with Native Americans,” I think it’s important to pause and consider the nuanced elements of just how the Raider name might make indigenous people feel, as well as what message it might be sending to our youth as it relates to how we view Native Americans.
I think many opponents of the change feel understandably emotionally connected to their memories of attending RHS, the time they spent with friends and playing sports or watching sports there, and not, in fact, the actual word “Raider” itself. I also acknowledge I am a transplant here, having moved to Vermont 21 years ago; I didn’t grow up here and attend Rutland High School and therefore, perhaps lack the understanding of the connection many feel to the current mascot. Furthermore, I think there is currently so much uncertainty, change, unrest and fear in our country and world, that this proposed change in the context of all that is going on is probably pushing many people over the edge, as it were. However, I think the young alumni who raised this issue were smart to capitalize on the tide change taking place in this country and in the world, and to use the opportunity to ask for a change locally. Incidentally, I think that they, as well as the students on the mascot change committee, have handled themselves with poise and grace, especially considering the vitriol they have faced from some of the general public.
In my observation as an RHS parent, the student body and school community were given ample opportunity to feel heard and weigh in with their feelings and more importantly, ideas for moving forward throughout the mascot committee change process and outreach this year. I do acknowledge the board made the decision for the initial change without the students first weighing in, but it’s my understanding that’s the job of a school board: to do what’s best for the current and future students in a community and guide them in the process of education and evolution. As someone who has spent her entire career to-date in education, both as a teacher and administrator, I know from experience that asking students to weigh in on a change that in the end, is happening whether they want it or not, leaves them feeling duped and undervalued. However, schools can, and absolutely should, let students participate in the process of change and evolution, and have input in the execution, which was the case in my direct observation of the work of the RHS mascot committee.
I remember being an undergraduate English major at college and sitting down in a Native American Literature course (which I had selected somewhat randomly to add to my schedule) and being floored as we both read the literary works of many authors to whom I’d never been exposed and also discussed the harsh realities of both the historical and contemporary landscape of Native Americans. We examined poverty, high alcoholism rates, gambling addiction, the prevalence of fetal alcohol syndrome within Native populations and more, and it was then I realized my high school, as progressive as it was, had only touched on Native American history and had done so in a cursory way. Once I learned more about the context of these literary works and read the heartfelt and often heart wrenching stories, it hit me how much I did not know, and the power of reading and education to lend perspective and to open one’s eyes.
To be honest, this issue as it relates to Rutland High School is not one I’d ever considered prior to it being raised this year. Nor is it a cause I have a history of championing. But I think educational institutions have a responsibility to engage in the same self-examination and critical thinking that we ask our students to participate in, and we have the opportunity to do so here, and to be more inclusive. It’s hard for me to see how that could ever be a bad thing. We can all engage in lifelong learning and evolution to be, and do, better; in my estimation, that lends purpose to our existence as humans on this planet.
I know this issue brings tremendous emotion and passion along with it, and I have worked very hard to see both sides, and view even those with whom I disagree, with open mindedness, patience and empathy. I have many close friends who feel strongly that the mascot should not change, and that doesn’t mean I don’t love and respect them. Yet, at the end of the day, I think we owe it to our city and to our students to be as inclusive and supportive as possible to all.
When one considers the high school’s mission statement — “In partnership with students, parents and community, Rutland High School offers diverse learning opportunities and strives to meet the academic, social, physical and emotional needs of all its students. We provide a safe, orderly, healthy environment that is conducive to teaching and learning and a school climate that values mutual respect and dignity. Rutland High School graduates will possess the skills and knowledge necessary to be lifelong learners and productive citizens.” — it couldn’t be more clear that making a change which helps all students, alumni and community members feel “safe,” “respected” and treated with “dignity” is in strict adherence to the school’s stated mission. To me, acting in accordance with the school’s mission seems the very definition of the job of the school board.
Amy Allen is founder of All of the Write Words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.