Editor’s note: The following was written and published by the author in 2004. It has significance still today.

Farming beside a river brings with it a certain responsibility. It is the river that gives the farm its wealth. To protect and share that wealth becomes a lifelong learning process. On this farm, as with many other river valley farms, some of the buildings were built in the floodplain. A few folks from the generation who farmed here and weathered the flood of ’27 are still with us today, and they have told us about it. If a flood of that magnitude occurred today, would this barn stand? Would the heifer barn be washed away? No one knows for sure.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0