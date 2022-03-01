On your utility bill, you have an item entitled “energy efficiency charge.” Each kilowatt hour (kWh) you consume is taxed about 1.2 cents and your funds go to Efficiency Vermont.
Exactly what Efficiency Vermont’s budget is or how they spend this money is a mystery to me. But this past July, EV got a raise because now it taxes solar producers on their gross consumption and not their net usage. I estimate, this year alone, more than a $700,000 raise.
Please stick with me here. From the beginning of solar until July, a solar producer was taxed on their net usage. If I use 1000 kWhs but my array produces 900, I was taxed on 100 kWhs. Now, the solar producer is taxed on all 1000.
I have tried to get this rolled back but, I received no support from Renewable Energy Vermont (REV) who simply does not believe that not taxing the very people who have spent their money to build solar arrays is that important. I received no help from the liberal political advocates of clean energy, some who even own solar arrays themselves.
Support came from Rep. Tom Terenzini who I do not think would mind being called a conservative. Representative Terenzini does not care for unfair taxation which is what this is.
For those of you still reading and you don’t care about solar producers, imagine this another way. You pull a carrot out of your garden and your local grocer taxes you; you split your own firewood and you get a tax bill; you tap your trees to make your own syrup … you get the point. Our solar arrays, which we own, are making the energy and we are now taxed for doing it.
In the great tradition of Vermont self sufficiency, please call Tom Terenzini to show support for his House bill 550 and call Timothy Briglin, the head of the energy committee in the House, to get it passed. Its our solar production being taxed today, it could be your firewood tomorrow.
Philip Allen is Same Sun of Vermont co-owner and lives in Rutland Town.
