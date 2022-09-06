Well, he has not disappointed me; if I am euphoric, all I have to do is to read a Walt Amses' commentary in The Times Argus to dampen that feeling. To be fair, some of his commentaries are not negative.

In his commentary “Forced birth era begins,” he uses extreme examples to support his argument. For instance, regarding some states that have restricted abortions, he refers to people in those states living under Draconian laws administered by Christian theocrats. If this were true, there would be laws against divorce because scripture condemns divorce. Using extreme examples indicates a person with a weak argument attempting to mislead.

Two things can be true- Mr. Prindiville is wrong about much of what he posits regarding "abortion always being wrong". And, Mr. Amses was, indeed, using extreme scare tactic rhetoric to make his point. But that is where we are today with the abortion argument and with politics in general- extremely divided and partisan. One does not have to look any further than the John Lewis Freedom to Vote Act, where all 50 Republican senators voted against American's right to vote.

