I recently have been taking part in some seminars that allow me to connect with real estate tycoons all across the country. Not that I am particularly excited about real estate unless I can design my own. However, in order to solve the housing crisis in Vermont, it’s going to take more resources than our state has available. The big real estate investors are only interested in properties that come with several units in one package. You see these real estate investors owe big dollars to the banks, and/or shareholders.

In fact, the only thing they are concerned about is a few points. 1) Can the property generate a profit? At what cap rate over 5%? 2) Can there be hundreds of units purchased at the same time? There’s no way to make any money off just a few properties. 3) Who’s going to manage the property and work on it? Is there someone in the area who’s not going to overbill every chance they get? 4) Where in Vermont can you purchase property without everyone in the town and state getting involved, every time a lightbulb needs to be changed? There are a few places, but anything over $1 million is newsworthy, which investors who want to remain private aren’t into. Vermont isn’t a good place to have a lot of money, unless you want to be sued by one of many lawyers who have nothing better to do.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.