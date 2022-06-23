Today in Carson v. Makin, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a 6-3 vote, roundly rejected the Vermont Supreme Court’s erroneous 1999 decision in Chittenden Town School District v. Vermont Department of Education. This is the most culturally significant court decision in many years for our community.
In the Carson decision, Chief Justice Roberts expertly considered and then refuted the primary rationales offered to justify prohibiting parents from using public school choice tuition vouchers for their kids’ tuition at religious high schools. Now it is beyond any plausible legal dispute that parents in school choice communities that do not have their own high schools, like Rutland Town and Mendon, have a First Amendment freedom to exercise their religious beliefs by selecting high schools that have religious aspects.
Property values in those communities will probably modestly appreciate as school choice options are expanded. The Rutland community’s high school sports culture might enjoy a renaissance if the intra-city rivalry is renewed incident to increased head count at Rutland’s excellent Mount St. Joseph Academy. Public educators frustrated by public school bureaucracy, vague proficiency-based grading, or overly-”woke” curricula might find new opportunities to practice their profession in more traditional ways better aligned with their own values.
We can appreciate these benefits without necessarily agreeing with archaic, intolerant, formal Catholic Church doctrines of questionable merit. In sum, this is a wonderful day in Rutland County, not just for Christian parents interested in seeing Christian values explicitly incorporated into their kids’ educations, but also for those who value community vitality, religious tolerance and spiritual diversity.
There will probably be calls now from strident atheists, rigid secularists and vested interests within the public education system to throw the baby out with the bathwater by completely eliminating school choice throughout Vermont. That idea should be vigorously resisted by everyone else because the community benefits of permitting broad school choice and diversity are far more significant than any drawbacks.
Matthew Anderson lives in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.